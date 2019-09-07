Western Kentucky's volleyball team closed out its weekend in Louisville with a sweep of Tennessee Tech to finish the Fleur de Lis Tournament with a 2-1 record.
WKU's Lauren Matthews was named to the all-tournament team after racking up 34 kills, 17 blocks and a .356 hitting clip.
The Lady Toppers got off to a hot start against Tennessee Tech to open Saturday’s Fleur de Lis finale. The Lady Toppers jumped ahead 8-3 early on four kills, three blocks and an ace. From there, the Tops pushed out to a 17-9 advantage before the Golden Eagles called for a timeout trailing 20-11. WKU would close the frame on a 5-1 run, with Jennifer Rush capping the set with a kill.
WKU was the first to double digits at 10-9 in the second set. Both sides continued to trade points until the Lady Tops went up 17-15 on a Sophia Cerino kill. WKU pushed ahead for a 22-17 lead after another Matthews strike and Ashley Hood’s ace. Avri Davis would put the finishing touch on the second-set victory for the Tops with a kill to close the set at 25-19.
Third-set action saw WKU surge out to a 7-1 lead before Tennessee Tech started to claw its way back in. Tennessee Tech worked all the way back to tie the match and even take a 23-22 lead. From there, Matthews took over with three straight kills to seal the sweep for the Lady Toppers.
Matthews racked up five blocks to go along with nine kills and a .438 hitting clip in the three-set match against the Golden Eagles.
Nadia Dieudonne facilitated the WKU offense to a .303 clip with 35 assists and 10 digs, posting her third double-double of the season.
Logan Kael joined her fellow transfer with double-digit digs on the match with 10 as well.
The Lady Topper defense limited Tennessee Tech to 26 kills.
WKU will open its home slate Tuesday against Eastern Kentucky. First serve at E.A. Diddle Arena is slated for 6 p.m. The match will open a week of four home contests for the Lady Tops.
