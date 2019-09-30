The Western Kentucky women's golf team earned its third top-four finish of the season after placing fourth in the Bettie Lou Evans Invitational on Sunday in Lexington.
WKU shot 1-under as a team in the final round to finish at 13-over 877 for the 54-hole tournament. WKU's 54-hole team score, as well as the final round 1-under 287, are the fourth-best numbers in program history. The fourth-place finish is the best the Lady Tops have earned at Kentucky in the last three years.
“The team as a whole did what needed to be done” WKU coach Adam Gary said in a news release. “We historically haven’t played well there, but they didn’t let that deter them. Even in some windy conditions we found a way to get the job done.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the team shooting under par as a team today. That’s really close to a school record on a tough course.”
Leading WKU throughout the three-day tournament was senior Mary Joiner and junior Olivia Reed. Each Lady Topper carded an even-par 72 in their first and final rounds at the University Club’s par-72, 6,114-yard Big Blue Course in Lexington.
Each of their 54-hole totals amounted to 3-over 219, tying them for 13th on the final individual leaderboard.
Following Joiner and Reed in the standings was Megan Clarke. The junior fired a final round 3-under 69 to move up 19 spots on Sunday. The below-par score was the best final round of any Lady Topper and tied for the third best in the field.
Sophomore Lizzie Loy counted as WKU’s fourth score Sunday after recording a 2-over 74. Loy’s 54-hole total of 8-over 225 is a new season best by seven strokes. Freshman Sarah Arnold carded a final round score of 79 to round out the Lady Topper lineup.
Individual Abigail Smee notched the second-best final round score of any Lady Topper, shooting 1-under 71 in her final 18-holes. Smee finished tied for 29th alongside Loy.
No. 28 Kentucky won the tournament for the second season in a row with a final score of 5-under par. Pilar Echeverria of the University of Indianapolis won the individual medalist honors at 5-under par.
WKU will head to Louisville for the Cardinal Cup on Oct. 18-20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.