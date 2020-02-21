Thursday evening games followed by Saturday afternoon contests are nothing new for the Western Kentucky women's basketball team.
It's been happening nearly every week since the start of Conference USA play, but this week comes with a little bit of a wrinkle.
Instead of staying home for both meetings or hitting the road for a two-game trip, the Lady Toppers are following Thursday's 79-65 win over Marshall at E.A. Diddle Arena with a road game at Florida Atlantic at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Second-year head coach Greg Collins said the team was planning on treating it like any other road trip – like going from Denton, Texas, to play North Texas to Houston to play Rice, or from Norfolk, Va., to play Old Dominion to Charlotte, N.C., to play the 49ers. The team planned to leave for Boca Raton, Fla., on Friday morning and practice later that day to prepare for Saturday's contest.
"That's part of the reason that several players didn't play as much today," Collins said after Thursday's win. "In less than 48 hours, I believe the other game will be over, so we've got to get ready for that."
What bodes well for WKU (19-6 overall, 11-3 C-USA) is that it has already seen – and beaten – FAU (12-13, 6-8) once this season. The Lady Toppers beat the Owls 68-59 on Jan. 30 in Bowling Green. Raneem Elgedawy led the Lady Toppers with 28 points and 18 rebounds that game and Dee Givens added 25. In Thursday's win, four players – Givens, Elgedawy, Whitney Creech and Meral Abdelgawad – all scored in double figures.
The win was also the ninth straight for WKU and puts the team one win away from an eighth straight 20-win season. The Lady Toppers entered the season as one of only 18 Division I programs with an active streak of at least seven 20-win campaigns.
"It means a lot to keep the streak going. You don't want to be the team that ends the streak, so we're just trying to win games every day and we want to get more than 20 wins this season," Creech said after Thursday's win. "... We want to keep on rolling."
WKU credits improvements on defense and rebounding for its current winning streak. The offense was plagued by a shooting slump through the first half of C-USA play, but has come around in recent games. The Lady Toppers were 9-for-23 (39.1 percent) from 3-point range Thursday after knocking down a season-high 10 3-pointers in Saturday's win over UTSA – all of which came in the first half.
"I think we're playing really well right now. I think we still have another level that we can get to. I think we continue to get better and better, but really I'm just proud of how far this team has come and the progress that we've made," Creech said. "We kind of dug ourselves in a hole early in conference, but we've really turned it on here lately and keep fighting. We're just doing one-game championships every game and going out there and fighting hard."
Creech believes that next level could see even more improvements in defense and rebounding, as well as more consistency on the offensive end. The "one-game championship" mentality was adopted after the team lost three of its first five conference games, and the Lady Toppers haven't lost since. Their last defeat was 76-65 at Old Dominion – the current league leader – Jan. 16.
"When we started that it was really about keeping focused on what was ahead of us that one game because we had dug ourselves a little bit of a hole. It wasn't that it was an insurmountable hole to get out of, but you couldn't look at the big picture," Collins said. "You had to stay focused on what's immediately in front of you and now we've won a couple of games and we've kind of got ourselves in a spot where we can compete for a bye in this conference tournament.
"Again, we can't look at the big picture behind us. We have to stay focused on the game and the moment and the minute in front of us."
What's directly in front of WKU now is an FAU team that's coming off back-to-back wins over Louisiana Tech and FIU. Lotta Vehka-Aho, who didn't play in Thursday's win over FIU, led the Owls in the last meeting with 18 points and Juliette Gauthier had 11. Crystal Primm, FAU's leading scorer at 15.6 points per game, had just eight points while playing the majority of her 28 minutes in foul trouble. WKU outrebounded FAU 43-27.
"We just have to stay locked in and stay focused. We haven't really played at home and then went on the road in conference, so we can't let that throw us off," Creech said. "We just have to stay locked in and go on the road and do what we do – defend and rebound – and if we outrebound them, we have a pretty good chance to win that game."
Sherry Porter, who suffered an MCL injury in the third quarter of WKU's Feb. 1 win over FIU and hasn't played since, will be making the trip, but likely will not play Saturday, according to Collins.
The Lady Toppers will be off for a week following Saturday's game, before traveling to Middle Tennessee for a 5 p.m. game Feb. 29.
WESTERN KENTUCKY (19-6, 11-3) AT FAU (12-13, 6-8)
1 p.m., Saturday, Boca Raton, Fla.
Probable starters
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Dee Givens, f, 6-1, r-sr. (16.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg); Raneem Elgedawy, f, 6-4, jr. (17.2 ppg, 10.5 rpg); Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, so. (8.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg); Whitney Creech, g, 5-8, sr. (14.2 ppg, 4.6 apg); Alexis Brewer, g, 5-9, r-sr (5.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg).
FLORIDA ATLANTIC
Astou Gaye, f, 6-2, jr. (9.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg); Crystal Primm, g, 5-11, gr. (15.6 ppg, 7.7 rpg); Tanyia Gordon, g, 5-9, fr. (5.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg); Glenisha Harkless, g 6-0, so. (3.0 ppg, 2.2 rpg); Juliette Gauthier, g/f, 6-1, so. (10.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg).
Television
C-USA TV
Radio
ESPN 102.7 FM and 1450 AM in BG
Coaches
Greg Collins (39-21 second season; 39-21 overall), WKU; Jim Jabir (30-53 third season; 502-431 overall), FAU.
Series record
WKU leads the series 19-2. (WKU won the last meeting 68-59 on Jan. 30 at E.A. Diddle Arena).
Last time out
WKU won 79-65 at home against Marshall on Thursday; FAU won 54-42 at home against FIU on Thursday.
