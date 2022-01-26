The Western Kentucky women's basketball team will take its winning streak on the road this week.
The Lady Toppers are 7-0 to start Conference USA play and will take its perfect league mark to UAB for a 6 p.m. game Thursday before a 3 p.m. game at Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
"We always talk about good teams win on the road. That's the challenge right now," WKU coach Greg Collins said Monday on his radio show. "You win on the road by playing great defense. We're probably going to still turn the ball over like we do, but if we can guard and create turnovers – and that's something we've been able to do pretty consistently – then we're going to be in ball games."
WKU has won its past nine games and 13 of its last 14, with the only loss during that stretch coming against Tennessee Tech on Dec. 5. The Lady Toppers sit atop the East Division standings and are one of two C-USA teams without a loss in conference play – Charlotte has a 4-0 mark in C-USA.
The Lady Toppers have the top offense in C-USA at 73 points per game and are led by Meral Abdelgawad's 20.1 points per game. Mya Meredith is averaging 13.5 points and is coming off her fourth straight C-USA Freshman of the Week honor, and Alexis Mead has added double-figure scoring at 10.3 points per game.
Thursday's game at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala., might be the biggest test for the Lady Toppers yet in league play.
The Blazers lead the West Division with a 10-6 overall mark and 3-2 record in C-USA. Two of their three C-USA wins were against FIU and FAU – the bottom two teams in the East – while the other was against UTEP. The Miners are second in the West with a 4-3 league record.
UAB is fourth in C-USA at 69 points per game. Zakyia Weathersby leads UAB's offense and is fifth in the league in scoring at 15.9 points per game, and leads the league with the 56.6% field goal percentage. The 6-foot-2 center's 11.8 rebounds per game leads the league, and UAB's 43.3 per game also leads the league. Emily Klaczek and Margaret Whitley each add over nine points per game for the Blazers.
Middle Tennessee is 13-4 overall and 5-2 in league play entering the week's games – its two league losses were at UTEP and at FIU. The Lady Raiders feature a different looking lineup this season after standout guards Anastasia Hayes and Aislynn Hayes transferred from last year's C-USA championship winning team to Mississippi State – younger sister Acacia Hayes has signed with WKU as part of next year's class.
Kseniya Malashka, Dor Saar, Courtney Whitson and Jalynn Gregory all average double-digit scoring for Middle Tennessee, which has the seventh-best scoring offense in the league at 67.3 points per game and makes more 3-pointers per game – 9.5 – than any other team in C-USA. The Lady Raiders boast the second-best defense in C-USA, however, allowing just 56.2 points.
WKU is 19-6 all-time against UAB, while Middle Tennessee leads the series with the Lady Toppers 45-33.
Thursday's game will be broadcast on CUSA.TV, while Saturday's will be on ESPN+.