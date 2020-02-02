Considering the position the Western Kentucky women's basketball team put itself in to start Conference USA play, the Lady Toppers aren't in bad shape.
WKU began conference play with losses at North Texas and Rice, but have since won six of the last seven games and are one of only five teams in C-USA with fewer than four losses at the midway point in the conference schedule.
"Obviously, you want to be the top team. We're kind of in the middle of the pack right now, but with the hole we dug ourselves in to start conference (play), we're pretty proud that we dug ourselves out," WKU senior point guard Whitney Creech said. "We're in a pretty good position right now, so we just have to keep one-game championships every game. Just look it as a championship and keep on winning out."
Rice remains the only unbeaten team in C-USA play at a perfect 9-0 , while Old Dominion sits at 8-1. UAB and Middle Tennessee are both 7-3 while WKU is 6-3, but has victories over both the Blazers and Lady Raiders. The Monarchs' only conference loss was to UAB.
WKU's start, plus a loss at Old Dominion, left the Lady Toppers in a hole they were forced to dig out of. The loss to the Monarchs was part of what WKU coach Greg Collins referred to as a "four-game tournament" -- which they won the rest of -- and the remainder he says has been treated like championship games as the Lady Toppers try to contend for a bye in the conference tournament.
"We've dug ourselves out of a hole that we put ourselves in. It was our own fault. We put ourselves back in a spot where we can compete for a bye in the conference," Collins said. "That's all we can control. We can't control the first two spots. We had our opportunities and we didn't take advantage of those, so now we just focus on the next two games."
Though it dropped three conference games, WKU has still won six despite poor shooting since the start of C-USA play. The Lady Toppers entered Saturday's 2 p.m. tilt with FIU firing just 36-for-172 (20.9 percent) from 3-point range, but were 6-for-21 (28.6 percent) against the Panthers, including a 4-for-9 (44.4 percent) stretch between the second and third quarters, where they outscored FIU 41-23.
Collins called it a step in the right direction, and believes the shots will eventually start falling like he sees in practice and shootarounds. WKU is still averaging 71.3 points per game this season -- the second-best scoring average in C-USA.
"Like coach Collins says, we don't really focus on making 3-point shots. That's not what we live and die for," senior forward Dee Givens said. "Of course, making the 3s is important and it helps our confidence out a lot, but we're just going to keep on shooting and keep on shooting and they're eventually going to drop."
The biggest key in digging themselves out of the hole has been defense and rebounding, however. During the team's current four-game winning streak, WKU has held all but Marshall to under 60 points. The Lady Tops also outrebounded teams 170-111 during the stretch, and allowed only Charlotte to grab over 30 rebounds. Against FIU, the Lady Toppers gave up just four offensive rebounds and three second-chance points.
"We've just got to stick together. If shots ain't falling, we've still got to just focus on defensive rebounding. I think that's the main key going into every game now, is to defensive rebound. When we outrebound teams, we win," Givens said. "I think that's our focus coming into games. It's really not about offense, because we know we can score. If we just focus on defensive rebounding. I think that's what's going to help us on the road."
WKU has the fourth-best rebounding margin in C-USA at plus 4.4 per game. Raneem Elgedawy is second in the league with 10.5 rebounds per game and Givens is tied for 15th with FAU's Astou Gaye at six, but Collins credits others for the success, even though it may not show up on the stat sheet.
"They're doing a great job of boxing out. We've got a few players that can really go after a ball, but everybody can box out," the second-year head coach said. "There's a lot of credit that doesn't get recognized to kids like Meral Abdelgawad, even to Whitney Creech sometimes, Sherry Porter sometimes, because they're boxing somebody out so that Dee Givens can flank it, so Raneem can go get double-digit rebounds.
"There's a lot of work that goes on that doesn't show up on a stat sheet, but that's what makes a good team, because you're willing to sacrifice and do something that helps your teammate. We're growing in that area."
The Lady Toppers will once again hit the road for the next two "championship" games. WKU will travel to Louisiana Tech for a Thursday game before making the trip to Southern Miss for a game Saturday. The Lady Toppers are 5-6 in true road games this season, including a 2-3 mark in C-USA play, and will return home to play five of their final seven regular-season games at E.A. Diddle Arena, where they are unbeaten so far this season. Louisiana Tech is currently 2-7 in league play and Southern Miss is 3-6.
As WKU aims for more consistency on the road, the two factors -- defense and rebounding -- that led to the Lady Toppers moving from an early hole in the conference standings are going to remain the team's focus as it heads to the second half of conference play.
"We've got to go on the road and prove that we can be more consistent than we've been on the road at two very difficult places," Collins said. " ... That'll be our next challenge, is to make sure we can play consistently on the boards and on defense on the road."
