The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team closed out its second straight road win in dominant fashion Saturday, outscoring Marshall 20-7 in the final six minutes to defeat the Thundering Herd 74-65 in Huntington, W.Va.
"We're growing up a little bit. We're not growing up from the standpoint of bringing the game plan from the practice and the shootaround and executing it from the jump ball," WKU coach Greg Collins said after the game on the ESPN 102.7 FM and 1450 AM broadcast. "We did a good job of that early in the year, but now we're just not intense enough, especially from the inside, to begin the ballgame and we've got to be ready for the jump ball because on really good teams we're going to get down like we did (against) ODU and realize we've got to dig out of a big hole.
"We've just got to continue to push this offense and really try to get some easier baskets. I told them at halftime, I said, 'We're just not making some shots in the half court. We need some turnovers and to get some fast-break points,' and that's what we did in the second half."
The Lady Toppers (12-6 overall, 4-3 Conference USA) were down six at 6:24, but an 18-1 comeback run proved to be the difference in the game.
It was the Lady Toppers’ fifth road win of the season. After playing 12 of the first 18 games of the season on the road, WKU will play seven of the last 11 regular-season games at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The Lady Toppers had two players with double-doubles in the game for the first time since a matchup against Old Dominion in last season’s C-USA Tournament. Dee Givens finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds for her first double-double of the season. Raneem Elgedawy finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the year.
“Dee Givens, I feel like, has played in about 200 games in our league, and she’s played well in about 200 games in our league,” Marshall coach Tony Kemper told Grant Traylor of the Herald-Dispatch.
Whitney Creech and Meral Abdelgawad joined Givens and Elgedawy in double figures. Creech finished with 15 points, all coming in the second half. She also tied her season high in assists with seven and had three rebounds and two steals. Abdelgawad put up 12 points along with six rebounds, three steals and two assists.
The Thundering Herd (7-11, 2-5) jumped out to a 7-0 lead to start the game. Givens brought the Lady Toppers back within a point with a pair of deep 3-pointers to start the game 2-of-2 from beyond the arc. Marshall followed with a 6-0 run, but the Lady Toppers responded with a 6-0 run of their own sparked by back-to-back baskets from Elgedawy. Both teams scored once more before the end of the quarter to go into the second period tied at 14 points each.
Marshall scored the first points of the second quarter on three-straight made free throws. The two teams traded baskets, but the Thundering Herd went ahead by four on a made 3-pointer at the 6:55 mark. WKU bounced back with a 7-0 run thanks to five straight points from Givens. Marshall then scored five straight to regain the lead, but WKU scored the last four points of the quarter to take a 30-28 lead into halftime.
The Thundering Herd opened the third quarter with a 3, but Creech countered with a 3-pointer of her own on the next possession. Marshall scored 17 points in the frame to WKU’s 15 to go into the final quarter tied 45-all.
The fourth quarter started in the same fashion, but Princess Clemons and Kristen Mayo made back-to-back 3-pointers to put Marshall ahead by six at the 6:24 mark.
From the 5:58 mark, the Lady Toppers scored 20 points while holding Marshall to only seven for the remainder of the game, which included an 18-1 stretch. The Lady Tops shot 75 percent from the field in the last six minutes and forced Marshall into five turnovers.
The Lady Toppers didn't turn the ball over for the final 17:02. Marshall had 20 turnovers in the game, marking the seventh time this season WKU has forced 20 or more miscues.
WKU outrebounded Marshall 44-29 in the game, bringing the Lady Tops’ record to 10-0 when outrebounding their opponent this season. WKU also outscored the Thundering Herd 40-20 in the paint.
Taylor Pearson led Marshall with 18 points and seven rebounds. Mayo added 17 points and Clemons had 10. The Thundering Herd host FIU on Thursday.
After three straight road games, the Lady Toppers will return to Diddle Arena next with a pair of games. WKU will take on Florida Atlantic on Thursday at 6 p.m. and will face FIU on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Lady Toppers will be looking to defend an eight-game home winning streak and a perfect 6-0 record at home this season.
