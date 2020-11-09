Western Kentucky's women's golf team was tied for the lead at its final event of the fall while sophomore Sarah Arnold was in second in the individual standings Monday in Macon, Ga.
With one round remaining, WKU is atop the leaderboard, tied with Chattanooga at 19-over 595 through 36 holes. The pair of teams hold a two-shot lead over host Mercer in third.
WKU shot a team first round of 6-over 294, tied for the best of any team round on the day. The squad shot 13-over 301 in the second round to tie with the Mocs after 36 holes.
Arnold led the charge for the Lady Toppers as she shot even-par 72 and 1-under 71 in windy conditions at the par-72, 6,218-yard Brickyard Golf Course. She is tied for second, just one shot out of the lead with 18 holes to play.
Two other Lady Toppers are in the top-15 individuals of the field: redshirt senior Teri Doss and graduate senior Mary Joiner. Doss finished 6-over on the day after an even-par round of 72 and 6-over round of 78. She is tied for eighth on the leaderboard.
Joiner shot 2-over 74 and 5-over 77 to combine for a 7-over 151 total. She is tied for 13th, one shot back from a top-10 finish. Joiner has finished in the top 20 at each of WKU’s fall events.
Sitting in solo 22nd is senior captain Megan Clarke. The England native improved by three strokes over the day, following up her first-round 6-over 78 with a 3-over 75.
Senior Olivia Reed’s first round counted for the Lady Toppers as she shot 4-over 76. Her 36-hole total of 12-over 156 has her tied for 33rd.
Freshman Rachel Rich competed for WKU as an individual at Mercer and is tied for 23rd after two rounds of 5-over 77.
The Lady Toppers are set to tee off for the final round between 8:20 and 9 a.m. CT on Tuesday morning.
