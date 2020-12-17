It's another quick turnaround for the Western Kentucky women's basketball team.
After having at least a week off between each of the team's first three games of the season, the Lady Toppers will be back in action at E.A. Diddle Arena on Friday to face Mercer at 6 p.m. in the third of four games in a nine-day stretch.
"Hey, I love watching football, but one game a week? That stinks," WKU coach Greg Collins said after Wednesday's win over Bellarmine. "Who wants to play one? Give us an NBA schedule. I want to play 82 games. Less practice and more games.
"Football – I like watching it, but to practice all week, and the worst thing is when you lose, then you've got to practice and you're just mad. You're just mad for seven days. It's a whole lot better to have another ballgame to get ready for and move on. I like playing the games. Kids like playing games a whole lot more than they like hearing me in practice. I like the fact that we can turn around and play another one in two more."
The stretch started with a loss at Little Rock on Sunday, and continued with a blowout 82-49 victory over the Knights – WKU's (1-3) first win of the season. The Lady Toppers are also scheduled to conclude nonconference play against Samford on Monday.
And after Wednesday's result, the Lady Toppers gained some confidence heading into Friday's meeting with the Bears (4-3). WKU had the entire starting five of Fatou Pouye, Myriah Haywood, Hope Sivori, Ally Collett and Meral Abdelgawad finish with double-figure scoring, WKU outrebounded Bellarmine 41-30 and had its best shooting performance of the season.
"We have a lot of confidence. That's really what we were missing," Sivori said after Wednesday's win. "That, and rebounding, and tonight coach still isn't very satisfied with our rebounding, but I think since our confidence is there, I think it's really going to move over to Mercer and ongoing."
Collins said the confidence doesn't come from the result or the scoring, but from doing the things the team had practiced. WKU moved the ball – it had 22 assists, led by 11 from Sivori – stayed out of foul trouble and was better rebounding. Collins has said he expects the scoring to be up and down with the young team this season, but that it needs to control what it can with rebounding, limiting fouls and defending.
"We're probably always going to strive for real balanced scoring," Collins said. "I don't think we have any one player on this team that's going to be like Dee Givens or Raneem (Elgedawy) that's going to go out and get 25 every night. I think we'll be at our best when we have three or four kids, five kids, get to double figures."
Collins wants WKU to continue to play aggressive defensively Friday after forcing 26 turnovers and scoring as many points off of them Wednesday. Mercer has turned the ball over just 13.1 times per game through seven games, which included losses against Georgia, Alabama and Clemson, and a win over UAB.
Amoria Neal-Tysor and Jaron Dougherty are both averaging over 16 points per game, and Jada Lewis and Shannon Titus are also averaging double figures. Dougherty, a 6-foot junior forward, leads the team with 10.3 rebounds per game.
But that same style is something WKU will have to be aware of and work through. The Bears most recently beat South Carolina State 77-27 in a game where it scored 40 points off turnovers, and Mercer is turning opponents over nearly 20 times per game.
"Mercer's really tough. They play aggressive defense, they're going to get out there and really guard you hard," Collins said. "We handled it sometimes at Little Rock, sometimes we didn't. We're going to have to be a lot stronger with the ball, we're going to have to make sure we move that ball confidently. I felt like a lot of times at Little Rock the balls hit our hands and we had a lot of touches and not a lot of catches. We've got to make sure we're confident with that ball."
Friday's game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m.
MERCER (4-3) AT WESTERN KENTUCKY (1-3)
6 p.m., Friday, E.A. Diddle Arena
Probable starters
MERCER
Jaron Dougherty, f, 6-0, jr. (16.6 ppg, 10.3 rpg); Amoria Neal-Tysor, g, 5-6, jr. (16.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Shannon Titus, g/f, 6-0, sr. (10.7 ppg, 6.1 rpg); Naomi Van Nes, c, 6-6, r-sr. (4.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg); Jill Harris, g, 5-9, so. (2.1 ppg, 1.3 rpg).
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Myriah Haywood, g, 5-11, r-so. (8.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg); Fatou Pouye, f, 6-0, sr. (10.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg); Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, jr. (11.3 ppg, 9.0 rpg); Ally Collett, g, 5-7, fr. (11.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg); Hope Sivori, g, 5-5, fr. (6.3 ppg, 4.3 apg).
Television
ESPN+
Radio
ESPN 102.7 FM in BG
Coaches
Susie Gardner (181-143, 10th season; 357-291 overall), Mercer; Greg Collins (43-25, third season; 43-25 overall), WKU.
Series record
WKU leads the series 2-0 (WKU won the last meeting 75-62 on Nov. 8, 2019, in Macon, Ga.)
Last time out
Mercer beat South Carolina State 77-27 on Tuesday. WKU beat Bellarmine 82-49 on Wednesday.
