The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team has rescheduled a pair of games against Charlotte and will play the 49ers on Friday and Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena. Both games will tip off at 4 p.m.
The series takes the place of the Lady Toppers’ scheduled games at Old Dominion that were previously announced to have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Monarch program.
WKU and Charlotte were originally scheduled to play Jan. 1-2 in Bowling Green, but the series was postponed.
Friday’s game will air on ESPN+ and WKU PBS locally. Saturday’s game will be exclusively broadcast on ESPN+.
