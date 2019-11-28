Western Kentucky is taking its four-game winning streak on the road.
The Lady Toppers have made their way to Moraga, Calif., for the Saint Mary's Thanksgiving Classic, where they'll face Tulsa on Friday in a 2 p.m. CST game and Saint Mary's on Saturday in a 4 p.m. CST game.
"I'm excited about both of the teams we're playing," WKU coach Greg Collins said following Sunday's 77-58 win over Little Rock. "Tulsa is another really good team and then a chance to get to play Saint Mary's -- a team that was, like, a 40-RPI team last year, took Gonzaga to the wire in the conference championship game so they were within just an eyelash of getting into the NCAA Tournament, returning their top-four scorers -- getting to play a team like that on their home floor, that's what we're looking forward to."
WKU's current winning streak came against Mercer, Belmont, Central Michigan and Little Rock -- four teams that played in last year's NCAA Tournament. It started after the Lady Toppers (4-1) lost to then-No. 9 Louisville in the opener at the KFC Yum! Center.
Another strong finish in the second half pushed the Lady Toppers past the Trojans their last time out. WKU outscored Little Rock 42-25 in the second half, and have now outscored opponents in the four victories a combined 178-103 in the final two quarters of games.
The Lady Toppers were able to attack down low against Little Rock, scoring 48 of 77 points in the paint. WKU is now shooting 44.7 percent from the field and are also shooting 41.3 percent from 3-point range after going 6 of 13 from beyond the arc last game. Tulsa (3-2) is shooting 39.3 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from 3-point range. WKU has allowed only one second-half 3-pointer in its four wins, with opponents going a combined 1 of 21 during that stretch.
Whitney Creech leads a WKU offense averaging 75.6 points with 15.4 points per game. Dee Givens (15.0 points per game), Raneem Elgedawy (13.8) and Sherry Porter (11.6) also have averaged double-figure scoring for the Lady Toppers.
Tulsa enters the event with back-to-back wins against Oral Roberts and Loyola Marymount. The Golden Hurricane also have a victory over Arkansas State. Kendrian Elliott and Alexis Gaulden lead Tulsa's offense, which averages 66.4 points, with 18.6 and 11 points per game, respectively.
Friday will mark WKU's first meeting with Tulsa, a team led by ninth-year head coach Matilda Mossman. Mossman, a Campbellsville native, graduated from WKU in 1979 and started her coaching career as a graduate assistant at WKU.
WKU will follow Friday's game with a Saturday matchup against Saint Mary's in the first meeting between the two programs. The Gaels enter the holiday event with a 2-3 record. The Lady Toppers will return to E.A. Diddle Arena for a 6 p.m. game against Oklahoma on Wednesday before hitting the road for five straight games.
"We're excited about playing Tulsa and Saint Mary's. It's another new type of test, and one that I'm looking forward to," Collins said following Sunday's win. "We'll find out what we've got to do to keep getting better, so when we come back we can fill this arena up for Oklahoma."
WESTERN KENTUCKY (4-1) VS. TULSA (3-2)
2 p.m., Friday, McKeon Pavilion
Probable starters
TULSA
Kendrian Elliott, f, 6-2, sr. (18.6 ppg, 9.0 rpg); Alexis Gaulden, g, 5-8, sr. (11.0 ppg, 4.7 apg); Maddie Bittle, g, 5-8, so. (6.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg); Rebecca Lescay, g, 5-8, jr. (6.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg); Desiree Lewis, f, 5-10, so. (5.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg)
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Dee Givens, f, 6-1, r-sr. (15.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg); Raneem Elgedawy, f, 6-4, jr. (13.8 ppg, 10.8 rpg); Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, so. (7.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg); Whitney Creech, g, 5-8, sr. (15.4 ppg, 4.0 apg); Sherry Porter, g, 5-7, jr (11.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg).
Television
No stream.
Radio
ESPN 102.7 FM and 1450 AM in BG
Coaches
Matilda Mossman (108-143 ninth season; 255-235 overall) Tulsa; Greg Collins (24-16 second season; 24-16 overall) WKU.
Series record
Never met.
Last time out
Tulsa won 75-56 against Loyola Marymount on Monday; WKU won 77-58 against Little Rock on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.