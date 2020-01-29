It took a major fourth-quarter rally for Western Kentucky to move above .500 in Conference USA play with a 74-65 win at Marshall on Saturday.
Now, with 11 of the 14 teams in C-USA having at least three conference losses, the Lady Toppers are treating every game like they're playing for a title, starting with Florida Atlantic in a 6 p.m. game on Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
"Each game is a championship ballgame for us because right now the margin for error is so slim," WKU coach Greg Collins said ahead of Wednesday's practice. "You have Old Dominion and Rice out in front, and we're sitting there with three losses, so it's going to come down to tiebreakers. We really are just focused on each game being an important championship ballgame to try to get us a spot in that bye."
Rice is currently leading the conference with an 8-0 record in league play and Old Dominion is second at 6-1. UAB, Middle Tennessee and WKU (12-6 overall, 4-3 C-USA) each have three losses, but the Blazers and Lady Raiders have each played one more game than the Lady Toppers. WKU beat both UAB and Middle Tennessee in the second week of conference play.
The good news for WKU? Seven of its final 11 regular season "championship" games will be played inside of E.A. Diddle Arena, where the team is 6-0 this season and has won eight straight games dating back to last season. The Lady Toppers have only played two games at home -- the victories over UAB and Middle Tennessee -- since a Dec. 4 win over Oklahoma.
"There's several times I've walked through (Diddle) and wondered what they use this building for right here," Collins said. "We've been practicing in the back gym so much. I'm glad to be back and I'm glad to get back on our home court and get in front of our home fans and get back to where we shoot the ball better."
The stretch starts against FAU (9-10, 3-5), a team WKU has an 18-2 advantage all time in the series, including a 10-0 record at home. The Lady Toppers have beaten the Owls in nine straight meetings, including an 81-50 rout in Boca Raton, Fla., in the most recent contest between the two. Raneem Elgedawy, WKU's leading scorer and rebounder, had 25 points and 16 rebounds in the win, while Meral Abdelgawad had 13 points and Dee Givens had 10.
Elgedawy is averaging 16.7 points and 9.8 rebounds, Givens is averaging 15.8 points and senior point guard Whitney Creech is averaging 14.6. Abdelgawad has provided a much-needed boost offensively of late and has averaged 11.8 points over the last four wins. WKU has struggled shooting in conference play, going just 33-of-150 (22 percent) from 3-point range after shooting over 36 percent from beyond the arc through the first 10 games.
Collins is hopeful the 29-point fourth-quarter outburst in Huntington, W.Va., can provide a spark for the offense, which will face the second worst scoring defense in C-USA on Thursday. FAU allows an average of 70.1 points and the Owls also average 20.7 turnovers per game -- the most in C-USA -- while WKU's plus 3.8 turnover margin is best in the league.
Despite that, the second-year WKU head coach has said repeatedly this season that his team can't let it's offense dictate how it plays, but instead must continue to guard and defensive rebound. The Lady Toppers outrebounded Marshall 44-29 to move to 10-0 this season when outrebounding the opponent.
"Anything that'll help kick start the offense will be a good thing. I think being back in Diddle helps, I think finishing the game at Marshall well helps, but again, we're not relying on that," Collins said. "We're trying to focus on making sure we're doing a good job on the defensive boards and making sure we're doing a good job of team defense."
Collins knows it's a different FAU team he'll face this year than the one his team blew out last year. The Owls are led by Crystal Primm, a graduate transfer that started every game for Auburn last year. The 5-11 guard is ninth in C-USA in scoring at 15.5 points per game and in rebounding at 7.5 per game. Freshman guard Lotta Vehka-Aho and sophomore guard/forward Juliette Gauthier average 11.9 and 11.4 points, respectively. FAU has conference wins over UTSA, North Texas and Charlotte.
"They're a lot better than their conference record indicates," Collins said. "They played Rice really tough, they played Old Dominion really tough, they beat North Texas, they beat Charlotte by 21. They're a lot better. They've got some really good players on this team."
It's the first of two regular-season meetings with FAU. A Feb. 22 game in Boca Raton was added to the schedule in December. The Lady Toppers will follow Thursday's game with a 2 p.m. home game against Florida International on Saturday.
FLORIDA ATLANTIC (9-10, 3-5) AT WESTERN KENTUCKY (12-6, 4-3)
6 p.m., Thursday, E.A. Diddle Arena
Probable starters
FLORIDA ATLANTIC
Astou Gaye, f, 6-2, jr. (8.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg); Crystal Primm, g, 5-11, gr. (15.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg); Lotta Vehka-Aho, g, 5-6, fr. (11.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg); Glenisha Harkless, g 6-0, so. (2.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg); Juliette Gauthier, g/f, 6-1, so. (11.4 ppg, 7.4 rpg).
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Dee Givens, f, 6-1, r-sr. (15.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg); Raneem Elgedawy, f, 6-4, jr. (16.7 ppg, 9.8 rpg); Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, so. (7.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg); Whitney Creech, g, 5-8, sr. (14.6 ppg, 4.4 apg); Sherry Porter, g, 5-7, jr (7.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg).
Television
C-USA TV
Radio
ESPN 102.7 FM and 1450 AM in BG
Coaches
Jim Jabir (27-50 third season; 499-428 overall), FAU; Greg Collins (32-21 second season; 32-21 overall), WKU.
Series record
Western Kentucky leads the series 18-2 (WKU won the last meeting 81-50 on Jan. 19, 2018, in Boca Raton, Fla.).
Last time out
FAU lost 75-63 at home against Old Dominion on Saturday; WKU won 74-65 at Marshall on Saturday.
