FRISCO, TEXAS -- The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team’s quest for a Conference USA Tournament title came to an end in an 82-70 loss to top seed Middle Tennessee State on Saturday at The Star.
Middle Tennessee exploded for 32 points in the second quarter to take control and deny WKU its first tournament title -- and NCAA berth -- since 2018.
“I told the girls I am proud of their effort,” WKU coach Greg Collins said. “I’m proud of how hard they played all season -- the excitement that they bring to Lady Topper basketball. As much as this game stinks and we wanted to be in the NCAA Tournament, wanted to be a conference champion, there are still a lot of positives from the season.
“We will try to find what we can improve from this game, focus on those positives and get ready for the WNIT.”
WKU (19-13) and MTSU went back and forth to start the game.
The Lady Toppers led 11-7 after five straight points from Acacia Hayes, but went 2-for-14 over the next five minutes -- allowing Middle Tennessee (28-4) to score eight straight to surge in front.
A putback from Karris Allen and a steal and layup by Josie Gilvin in the final minute allowed WKU to pull even after one. Hayes' 3-pointer gave WKU the lead to start the second, with Hope Sivori’s layup giving the Lady Toppers a 20-17 advantage.
Middle Tennessee took the lead on back-to-back 3s and continued to increase its lead from there. Middle Tennessee shot 10-for-14 from the field in the second quarter, 4-for-7 from 3-point range, to see the lead grow to 47-31 by halftime.
“That second quarter was a double whammy,” Collins said. “They were shooting the ball really well and we were shooting the ball atrociously. That just hurt us. We still forced turnovers. We still did a decent job taking care of the ball. The rebounding woes were still present. We still did a poor job on the boards and tonight I felt like there were a lot of easy rebounds that we let get away from us.”
WKU was unable to mount a comeback in the second half. MTSU’s advantage grew to 61-39 in the third before the Lady Toppers grabbed the momentum with seven straight points. Alexis Whittington gave it back to the Lady Raiders with a bucket as time expired in the third to make the score 63-46, with Jaylnn Gregory hitting a 3 to open the fourth for MTSU.
The Lady Toppers kept trying to chip away, but were unable to get closer than 11 in the final minute.
“We made inroads, but we never made a run where we got it down to 10 or single digits,” Collins said. “Even in the fourth quarter I told coaches I didn’t quite want to go back to the press yet because I felt like they were getting through it too easily and I felt like we could get it to 10 before the media timeout, but we were never quite able to do that.”
Hayes led the Lady Toppers with 16 points, while Aaliyah Pitts added 11 points.
Hayes and Jaylin Foster were named to the all-tournament team.
Gregory finished with a game-high 24 points -- including 5-for-5 from 3 -- and was named the tournament MVP.
Despite the loss Collins said his team made positive strides this season, finishing second in the conference with a young roster that has no seniors. WKU eclipsed last season’s win total and made it to the tournament championship game for the first time since 2018.
“They continue to grow almost every single week,” Collins said. “We didn’t play better, but we are better today than we were last week. As long as we continue to do that, we are going to be in another one of these situations. It’s tough because you can’t take these opportunities for granted. You don’t know -- upsets happen, injuries happen, COVID happens. You want to take advantage of (these opportunities) when you get them, but I told the girls to focus on the positives they did this year.
“... Overall I want them to feel positive about what they have accomplished, the run they have made. Not a lot of teams get to a conference championship, finish second in their conference, with noone on the preseason or postseason all-conference first or second team. I’m proud of how this team has really gotten it done together.”
WKU’s season isn’t done. The Lady Toppers will receive an automatic bid to the WNIT as the highest finisher in the conference standings among non-NCAA qualifiers. The full 64-team field will be announced Sunday night, with the brackets announced on Monday. The first round is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.
“Middle Tennessee was in this spot last year,” Collins said. “They didn’t get to win the championship. They didn’t go to the NCAA Tournament. They had to play in the WNIT and they got hot and made a run -- went fairly deep in that thing. They got some good tournament experience that I assume probably helped them in this tournament. We got some much-needed tournament experience from this bunch and we hope to get some more.”