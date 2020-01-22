Western Kentucky redshirt sophomore Cora-Lynn von Dungern was named Conference USA Athlete of the Week, the league announced on Wednesday. von Dungern becomes the second Lady Topper to earn C-USA in-season honors since WKU joined the league starting in 2014.
In three matches, von Dungern helped lead the Lady Toppers to a 3-0 team record to start the season for the first time since 2011, as WKU matched its team win output from 2019 in one weekend. She went undefeated in singles and doubles play at the No. 1 spot as WKU defeated Butler, Western Illinois and IUPUI in Indianapolis.
The Worms, Germany, native went 3-0 in singles play while not dropping a set; von Dungern defeated Butler's Lauryn Padgett (6-3, 6-3), Western Illinois' Laura Ballesteros (6-4, 7-5) and IUPUI's Gabrielle Ochalik (6-4, 6-1).
In doubles action, von Dungern and teammate Lisa Friess defeated Butler's (6-4) and IUPUI's (6-3) No. 1 pairs, while a matchup against Western Illinois went unfinished with the Lady Toppers' duo ahead by a score of 5-2. Friess and von Dungern helped WKU win all three doubles points over the weekend.
The Lady Toppers (3-0) look to continue the momentum into their next match on Saturday at Northern Kentucky. First serve in Crestview Hills against the Norse, who own a 1-1 team record thus far, will be at 3:30 p.m. CT.
