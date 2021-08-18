Travis Hudson pauses before acknowledging what he's about to say will likely make people cringe.
The words that follow are not something any coach would normally say in a news conference, and the statement is definitely not something many would expect the ultra-competitive man entering his 27th season as Western Kentucky's head coach to utter in regards to an in-state foe.
He'd rather lose, he says – but he has his reasons.
The Lady Toppers welcome defending national champion Kentucky to E.A. Diddle Arena on Thursday for a 5 p.m. preseason exhibition match where the focus is strictly on improving both sides.
"There's nothing less relevant than the score on Thursday," Hudson said Saturday after WKU played an intrasquad scrimmage. "If we beat them 25-16, it's not that big of a deal. If they beat us 25-16, it's really not that big of a deal because it's about what we're getting out of those opportunities.
"To be honest – boy, this will make everybody cringe, I'm sure – to be honest, I'd rather lose because I'd rather be exposed, I'd rather see what teams can do to put us in bad situations so we can fix them before it matters because, at the end of the day, we both want good things for each other and we wouldn't see each other again until the NCAA Tournament. It's a real honor to play against them and it's an honor because of the kind of program that they run. I think we can get a lot of good work in on Thursday."
Not often does the defending national champion – in any sport – come to Bowling Green for any kind of contest, but Thursday's exhibition is more than that.
It's a chance for WKU to work with the team that ended its historic 2020-21 season, and a chance for fans to see a rematch of sorts of an NCAA Sweet 16 matchup. The Lady Toppers went undefeated through the regular season and Conference USA Tournament last year, and their lone loss was a 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-10) sweep by Kentucky, which went on to finish the season 24-1 and as national champions. The Wildcats ended the year ranked No. 1 in the final American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, while WKU earned its highest-ever final ranking in the poll at No. 16.
With plenty of talent returning, both are expected to be among the top teams in the nation again this season.
"It doesn't count as a win or a loss for anybody and it's a real opportunity to (play an exhibition match) against Kentucky," Hudson said. "Obviously this year they're coming off a national championship. We're coming off a Sweet 16. That's a pretty good sounding board for both of us."
WKU returns its entire roster from last season and has added four freshmen. The Lady Toppers were ranked No. 16 in the AVCA preseason poll – their highest preseason ranking in program history.
Kentucky, on the other side, enters the season as the No. 3 team in the country. The Wildcats received 17 first-place votes in the poll. Kentucky did lose some experience from last year's team with seniors Gabby Curry, Madison Lilley, Kendyl Paris and Avery Skinner electing not to return for another year with the program. Lilley was the 2020 SEC Player of the Year, AVCA Player of the Year and was the Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA Tournament – among other honors.
"Sometimes you get in those and you still want to win – and, of course, when we roll the balls out we're going try to win – but that will not be what it's about," Hudson said. "It will be about looking at different lineups and competing and not forcing every ball to certain areas and maybe even talking to each other about, 'Hey, in this set why don't we go with some backups and maybe match it up' – we'll talk about all those things.
"I think it allows us both to get more out of it. I think the joy and the pleasure the fans should get out of watching that is just a lot of great volleyball players, a lot of great volleyball."
The exhibition – which is free for the public to watch – is not something new for the programs. The teams have played preseason matches in four of the last five seasons, and the two programs also met in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament, where Kentucky won 3-2.
Thursday's matchup will be the final tune-up for the programs before the regular season. WKU is scheduled to open the fall Aug. 27 with matches against Oakland and Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., and Kentucky heads to Dayton, Ohio, where it will face Texas State and Dayton the same day.
"I have such tremendous respect for their program, their coaching staff, their kids, the way they do things and – forget volleyball – I have a friendship with their staff and it allows us to come in here on Thursday and work together to make each other's team better," Hudson said.
"We laughed – two years ago when we ended up hosting here when we did the cooperative scrimmage with them, when I was walking out of the gym Anders (Nelson), their assistant coach, looked at me and said, 'See you guys in December.' We had played in the NCAA Tournament and we've seen each other a lot lately in the NCAA Tournament, and I think we would both love the opportunity to see each other again because it means we're both being successful."