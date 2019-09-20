Western Kentucky's women's tennis team was nearly perfect in the opening day of the North Alabama Fall Classic on Friday, as the Lady Toppers won 11-of-12 possible matches in Florence, Ala.
All six WKU players won their singles matches against opponents from Alabama-Huntsville; that mark included 2-0 sweeps from Laura Bernardos, Lisa Friess, Cora-Lynn Von Dungern and Zoe Wende. Meanwhile, Tristen Bryant-Otake and Lauren Joch each came back from 0-1 deficits to claim the second set and then win their individual match in a third-set tiebreaker.
In doubles action, the Lady Toppers faced duos from North Alabama in Round 1, then Alabama A&M in Round 2. Bryant-Otake, Friess and Joch each went 2-0 with mixed partners, while Lucia Diaz Saez, Von Dungern and Wende each won one doubles match.
The event continues Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.