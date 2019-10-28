Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING. * VISIBILITY...QUARTER MILE OR LESS ACROSS MOST OF THE AREA. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL FOR MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&