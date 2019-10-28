Western Kentucky's women's tennis team wrapped up fall competition with a successful showing at the Murray State Invitational on Saturday, with two Lady Topper doubles pairs and two individuals taking home flight championships against opponents from Belmont, Eastern Illinois and the host Racers.
In singles play, Laura Bernardos (Flight 3) and Lisa Friess (Flight 4) capped undefeated weekends to claim their titles. Bernardos swept her opponent from EIU, while Friess outlasted a BU opponent with a 13-11 advantage in the third-set tiebreaker.
WKU's Cora-Lynn von Dungern dropped a hard-fought heartbreaker in the Flight 1 championship match after taking the first set. She dropped the second set 7-6 on a tiebreaker and then fell to her opponent from MSU 12-10 in the final-set tiebreaker. Tristen Bryant-Otake saw a similar result on the Flight 3 third-place match, winning the first set before falling 7-5 in the second and 10-8 in a third-set tiebreaker.
Like Friess, Lauren Joch was able to come out on top in the third-set tiebreaker, 10-2, to claim third place in Flight 5. Zoe Wende split singles results on the day, playing one match in Flight 6 and another in Flight 7.
In doubles action, the duo of Friess/von Dungern (Flight 1) dominated their opponent from MSU, 6-1, to finish the weekend with a 2-1 record and claim the title. The pair of Bernardos/Bryant-Otake (Flight 2) fell by a score of 6-3, but a record of 2-1 on the weekend was able to clinch the championship. Playing together for the first time at the Murray State Invitational, Joch/Wende claimed a 6-2 victory over EIU.
The Lady Toppers will begin their spring season Jan. 18 at Butler.
