A pair of Saturday sweeps secured Western Kentucky's volleyball team the opening weekend crown from Toledo’s Blue & Gold Tournament after a five-set win Friday night.
WKU opened Saturday with a 3-0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-10) win over host Toledo and finished with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-18, 25-23) victory over North Dakota State.
Lady Topper freshman Paige Briggs added another double-double performance while Lauren Matthews tallied 17 kills in the tournament finale.
“I’m really happy with the weekend overall,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. “We improved with each match throughout the weekend and that is what’s most important to me at this point, regardless of the outcome."
In her first weekend as a Lady Topper, Nadia Dieudonne earned the Toledo Blue & Gold Tournament’s MVP honor. Fellow newcomer Briggs along with C-USA Preseason All-Conference selection Matthews earned spots on the all-tournament team as well.
Throughout the weekend, WKU put up big numbers in nearly every facet of the game. Offensively, the Lady Toppers posted a .320 hitting clip while limiting their opposition to a .154 rate. WKU tallied 453 kills, led by Briggs’ 132. Three different WKU players tallied 12 aces including Briggs, Sophia Cerino and Katie Isenbarger.
Defensively, Logan Kael (117), Dieudonne (105) and Briggs (102) all racked up triple-digit digs. At the net, Cerino, Isenbarger, Matthews and Avri Davis all recorded double-digit blocks on the weekend.
WKU is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2017 when the team opened with four straight wins. In total, the Lady Topper program has begun a season 3-0 10 times under Hudson.
