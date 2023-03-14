WKU women's golf
Western Kentucky’s women’s golf team stands with the trophy after winning the Spring Break Shootout on Tuesday in Dade City, Fla.

 WKU ATHLETICS

Western Kentucky’s women’s golf team posted the lowest round of the day in the Spring Break Shootout on Tuesday afternoon, claiming a team championship at their own tournament in Dade City, Fla.

