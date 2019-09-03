Former Western Kentucky softball player Larissa Franklin has become the program’s first-ever Olympic qualifier. Franklin, a native of Maple Ridge, British Columbia, helped Team Canada secure a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics over the weekend.
Franklin played for WKU during the 2015 campaign that saw the Hilltoppers clinch the Conference USA regular-season and tournament titles. Franklin tied the program’s longest hitting streak at 15 games while posting the team’s second-best single-season batting average at .417. She notched 70 hits on the campaign while posting 22 multi-hit outings – the third most by a WKU player in a single season.
Team Canada locked up one of six team spots in the 2020 Olympics with Sunday’s 7-0 run-rule win over Brazil. Canada was the fifth qualified team for the Olympic softball competition, joining Japan (host team), USA (World Champion) Mexico (Americas Qualifier) and Italy (winner of the Europe/Africa Qualifier) in Tokyo 2020. The last Olympic spot will be the winner of the World Baseball Softball Confederation Asia/Oceania Qualifier, to be held in Shanghai, China, from Sept. 24-28.
Canada went 7-1 in the recent Americas qualifying event as a team – including a 4-1 mark in the Super Round – outscoring their competition 83-2 with seven shutouts along the way.
In Sunday’s Americas Qualifier finale, Franklin recorded a single and triple along with three RBIs as the Canadians claimed the event's second qualifying spot to the Olympics.
Franklin’s first action with the national team was at the WBSC Junior Women’s World Championship in 2011 where the team finished fifth. She joined the senior team in 2013, competing in the World Cup of Softball and the WBSC Americas Qualifier where Canada won a silver medal. Since then, she has been a mainstay in the outfield for Canada, competing in multiple international events including the 2014, 2016 and 2018 WBSC Women’s Softball World Championships, helping to bring home bronze at the latter two events.
Franklin was also part of the gold medal winning team at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto and silver medal finishing squad at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima this past summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.