The little things turned into big problems for the Western Kentucky baseball team, which fell to Kentucky 10-8 on Tuesday at Nick Denes Field.
WKU (16-10) was in control through six innings before No. 16 Kentucky came roaring back, with former Hilltopper Jackson Gray in the middle of the comeback. UK scored 10 unanswered runs to take control and hold off a late rally from the Hilltoppers.
“It’s what we have to fight right now,” WKU coach Marc Rardin said. “Our players are good enough. They are adequate. Our roster is probably never the superior one, but they are totally adequate enough.
“... There are some things I can help to position them -- I always call them chess pieces -- and limit the damage. Teams are gonna score. What you are trying to do is limit how much they score and we didn’t do that.”
The Hilltoppers appeared to be on the way to a second straight win over Kentucky in the series before the Wildcats' late-inning explosion.
WKU got on the board in the bottom of the second with a sacrifice fly by Eli Watson and an RBI single from Camden Ross that made the score 2-0. Three straight batters reached with two out in the bottom of the third, including an RBI single by Kirk Liebert, to extend the Hilltopper lead to 3-0.
The lead continued to grow in the fifth, with WKU adding another run on a balk by Evan Byars.
Kentucky came roaring back in the seventh.
The first five batters reached, with two errors allowing the Wildcats to cut the deficit in half.
A third walk in the inning loaded the bases with one out. Evan Jones got a strikeout, but Gray followed with a grand slam into the Kentucky bullpen in right to give the Wildcats the lead.
“A lot of times our things just start with getting behind in the count,” Rardin said. “A walk, an error, an error in the outfield. What I just got through talking to our team about was tonight I feel like to comes back to me. We need to have a little bit more solid discipline in the way we handle the ball or what we are trying to do. Getting outs -- those types (of things).
“It’s that dang word of process, but we keep pushing off the bottom of the pool and going back up to the top, but we ain’t staying there very long. My job is to get us where we are more consistent and we aren’t right now.”
Kentucky added four insurance runs in the eighth -- capped by Grant Smith’s second homer of the season. All four runs came with two out after Nolan McCarthy beat out a grounder to short for an infield hit.
WKU tried to answer in the eighth. Brett Blomquist’s pinch hit homer sparked a three-run inning, but the rally ended with Tristin Garcia flying out to the track in left -- just missing a potential game-tying, three-run homer.
Ty Batusich added a pinch-hit homer in the ninth, but WKU was unable to get any closer.
WKU outhit the Wildcats 11-7. Garcia paced the Hilltoppers with three hits, while Andrew Delaney added two hits.
“We outhit them,” Rardin said. “We outhit everybody. We outhit Louisiana Tech this whole weekend. We get guys on base all the time. You can’t ask for any more than that, other than getting them in and you don’t always do that.
“We fight. We don’t quit. We are always dangerous, but we’ve got to be more disciplined.”
WKU will open a three-game series at Conference USA rival UTSA at 6 p.m. on Friday.
UK 000 000 640 -- 10 7 1
WKU 021 010 031 -- 8 11 2