Strong net play sends WKU to C-USA title game
Western Kentucky’s Lauren Matthews spikes the ball past North Texas’ Aryn Johnson (23) and Sh’Diamond Holly (12) during the Tops’ 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-19) win in the Conference USA tournament semifinals Nov. 19 at E.A. Diddle Arena.

 Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com

The most decorated volleyball player in Western Kentucky volleyball program history, Lauren Matthews, on Wednesday was named Conference USA’s Michael L. Slive Female Athlete of the Year from the 2022-23 athletic season.