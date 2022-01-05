Linebacker Trent Zappe, the younger brother of record-setting quarterback Bailey Zappe, announced his commitment to the Hilltoppers via Twitter on Tuesday.
“Excited for what’s to come,” Trent Zappe tweeted. “I’m officially committed to (WKU football).”
He’s a 6-foot, 215-pound Class of 2022 linebacker out of Victoria East High School in Texas. He led the 6-4 Titans with 148 total tackles and 14 tackles for loss, according to statistics on the team’s MaxPreps account. He also had an interception and a fumble recovery on defense, and also caught two passes for 25 yards.
Trent Zappe had an unofficial visit at WKU in late November, and Zappe tweeted the Hilltoppers were his first Division I offer Dec. 18 – shortly after WKU beat Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl.
The Boca Raton Bowl was the final game at WKU for Bailey Zappe, who quarterbacked the team to a 9-5 record this fall, which included a berth in the Conference USA championship game and the bowl victory. The quarterback had a record-setting season after transferring from Houston Baptist – Zappe threw for 5,976 yards and 62 touchdowns in 14 games, both of which are FBS records.
“Proud of you!! Now go prove to those that believed in you they are right,” Bailey Zappe wrote in a quote tweet of his brother’s commitment
