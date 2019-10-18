Camron Justice has heard enough about the E.A. Diddle Arena atmosphere when its full, and he got a preview of what that crowd brings when it's close to half capacity for a scrimmage.
Justice is a newcomer as a part of the Western Kentucky team that has high expectations this season. So does the rest of Conference USA.
Hours after the league announced the Hilltoppers are the preseason favorites to win C-USA, the men’s basketball team put on its first public scrimmage at Hilltopper Hysteria. Thursday offered a different viewing from the traditional razzle-dazzle of slam dunks and other highlights and instead acted as a 24-minute scrimmage for a small preview of what’s to come.
“We loved every minute of it,” junior Taveion Hollingsworth said. “I’m glad to see as many people out here. It was a good scrimmage, we played hard and y’all got a little taste of what we’ve got coming.”
Hollingsworth, fellow junior Josh Anderson, senior Jared Savage and sophomore center Charles Bassey are the returning pieces of a team that fell short of the NCAA Tournament with a loss in the C-USA Tournament championship game to Old Dominion last March.
A key reason for that was a lack of consistent shooting and clean passing to move the offense. Justice is one of the additions coach Rick Stansbury hopes solves that issue.
At least in a scrimmage environment, he gave fans a reason for hope. The graduate transfer from IUPUI scored 17 points and was 5-of-7 on 3-pointers in the scrimmage divided into two 12-minute halves where team rosters shuffled for each period.
“It was great to get out in front of the fans,” Justice said. “I hear so much about this atmosphere in Diddle, so it was exciting for me to get out and showcase my abilities a little bit and let them know what I do and what I can bring to this team.
“We’ve done a lot of practice, but practice only goes so far. I think it’s good to get out in front of people and actually play a game and get the jitters out a bit.”
The other two newcomers, freshman Jordan Rawls and senior transfer Kenny Cooper, combined for 21 points and 11 assists. WKU is still waiting on Cooper to be granted an eligibility waiver from the NCAA after transferring from Lipscomb.
Charles Bassey, the team’s top professional prospect, led all scorers with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
The Hilltoppers typically offer an open scrimmage between Hysteria and the first exhibition games, but Stansbury decided to combine those events this season.
“Listen, I’ve had to turn my head and close my eyes the last few years to watch that,” Stansbury said. “Just going up and down the floor and letting people dunk and do whatever they want, I don’t know who gains from that right there. The fans like the dunks. We wanted to combine a little bit of both and make it a scrimmage as much as we could.
“We didn’t want to do, like some of these events, where everybody gets out of your way you dunk. We tried to stay in front of each other a little bit. We gained some things from it. It was good.”
Savage and redshirt junior forward Carson Williams each had 16 points while Hollingsworth added 14. Hollingsworth and Bassey were named to the C-USA All-Conference Preseason team in addition to WKU’s pick as the top team in the league.
The Hilltoppers received 13 of the 14 possible first-place votes. The unofficial season opens with an exhibition against Kentucky State on Nov. 2 and the regular season opens at Diddle Arena against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 5.
“Polls are what they are,” Stansbury said. “Unfortunately, nobody wins those games from the polls. But, I’d rather be picked where we’re at (than) the bottom. Our goals are the same every year, have a chance to compete for a championship. Does that mean we’re going to win one? No. It’s very obvious we have an opportunity.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.