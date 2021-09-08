Quarterback Bailey Zappe and his receivers garnered most of the attention during Western Kentucky's season-opening win at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Thursday, but they were quick to turn the credit elsewhere after the new offense under Zach Kittley lit up the scoreboard in the 59-21 win.
The Hilltoppers had to replace three longtime starters on the interior of the offensive line during the offseason, and the new group in the trenches put together a strong performance against the Skyhawks.
"None of this is possible without our front five," receiver Jerreth Sterns said after the win. "They played their tails off tonight and I just think they're going to be the unsung heroes all season, but they need the love, for sure."
WKU put up 587 yards of offense in the game, with Zappe throwing for 424 yards and seven touchdowns – a Houchens-Smith Stadium record for a WKU player and the second-most ever by a Hilltopper – on 28-of-35 passing. Backup QB Carson Baker added a 54-yard touchdown pass on his only attempt.
Neither of WKU's quarterbacks were sacked in the game, and Zappe was hurried just once on the evening.
"To be able to go in a game like that against UT Martin and put up the points that we did is awesome, and to be able to come out of that game clean like I did with no sacks, no pressures, no nothing like that, is another great thing to do against a team like that," Zappe said after the game.
Only tackles Cole Spencer and Mason Brooks were returning starters from last season. The Hilltoppers had to replace left guard Tyler Witt, center Seth Joest and right guard Jordan Meredith, who combined for 117 starts for WKU. Taking the field to start Thursday between Spencer and Brooks were Quantavious Leslie, Rusty Staats and Boe Wilson. WKU also promoted Stephen Hamby to offensive line coach in the offseason.
"It was good," Spencer said after Tuesday's practice. "Obviously we had that going during camp, so just getting out there on game day and us kind of meshing, us taking what we did in practice and carrying it over to the game, I thought we had great chemistry out there and obviously the results spoke for themselves last Thursday. I thought it was a good time."
Leslie – a 6-foot-3, 310-pound freshman who they call "Tick" – started at left guard, after playing in eight games last year in his first season, with that action primarily coming on special teams. Wilson is a 6-foot-3, 305-pound transfer from Nebraska who started at the other guard spot, after getting 23 starts and appearing in 39 total games with the Cornhuskers.
Staats is a familiar face around WKU, but didn't see significant action in his first three seasons because of the others ahead of him. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound redshirt sophomore got his first start at center Thursday, after appearing in 18 games over the last two seasons, including 46 offensive snaps as an interior lineman last fall.
"Very, very proud of those guys," Kittley said Tuesday. "I think Bailey hit the ground one time and that was on a double-reverse pass that we kind of put in where they had a good call on and it kind of was what it was. They played a tremendous game in the pass game, which is very important clearly with what we're doing in the pass game – they've got to be able to pass protect. I'd like to see a little more improvement in the run game, but those guys played really, really well.
"With Rusty moving over to the center position, we really haven't had that many weeks for those guys to gel together, so I was very proud of how they gelled together. I do think Rusty is one of those unsung heroes of that group just because we have so many veteran guys that have played a lot of ball with Cole, Mason, Boe – Tick Leslie came in and played a heck of a game for a redshirt freshman. Really, really proud of those guys."
WKU rushed for 109 yards on 25 attempts in the game, led by Kye Robichaux's 44 yards on nine carries. The Hilltoppers had just three plays go for negative yards, not including a knee to close out the first half. WKU had just one false start called on it in the first game with the new, up-tempo offense.
"I thought they did a fantastic job," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said after the game. "Veteran group on the edge. Rusty Staats – that's his first start, though. You didn't know how he was going to be and then our left guard, Tick ... he had a great night as well. Those are two new guys that you just didn't know. The veteran guys, you think of Mason and Cole, those guys are spectacular and then you look at Boe – Boe, it's like he's been here forever. Really, really good job. Coach Hamby did an excellent job getting those guys prepared."
The Hilltoppers will face a step up in competition this week when they travel to Army for a 10:30 a.m. CT game Saturday at Michie Stadium. The Black Knights are coming off a 43-10 win over Georgia State in their opener. Army ranks 21st nationally in scoring defense and sixth in total defense (177 yards allowed). In its 9-3 2019 season, Army ranked first in total defense (275.3 yards allowed per game) and second in scoring defense (14.8 points allowed per game).
Putting together another performance like Thursday's – where WKU scored its most points in a game since putting up 60 in a 54-point win at Marshall in 2016 – might be a tall ask, but the Hilltoppers are happy with the way things came together early on.
"It was really fun. I haven't been a part of an offense like that since I've been here. That's the most I think I've scored since I've been here. It was very exciting," Spencer said. "Obviously we've got some things to fix, but that was a great way to start the season."