Western Kentucky junior offensive lineman Tyler Witt has been named to the 2019 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, it was announced Thursday. The Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.
Witt started all 12 games and played all 898 offensive snaps at the left guard position as a redshirt sophomore in 2018. He ranked fifth among Conference USA left guards with a +2.0 overall cumulative rating by PFF College’s Signature Stats, which included +5.2 for pass blocking. Witt ranked fifth among C-USA guards with a 68.0 rating by PFF College’s Premium Stats; his 64.5 run block rating was sixth, while his 78.6 pass block rating stood ninth. He was called for only two penalties all season.
Working toward a degree in mechanical engineering, Witt has earned back-to-back spots on the C-USA All-Academic Team. He has also earned C-USA Honor Roll in five semesters, as well as a WKU President’s List distinction with a 4.0 GPA in his other semester on campus.
