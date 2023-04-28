Western Kentucky defensive tackle Brodric Martin was picked on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions on Friday.
Martin, a 6-foot-5, 337-pound defensive tackle from Tuscaloosa, Ala., was taken with the 96th overall pick in the third round by the Lions. Martin's third-round selection marks the second straight year WKU has had a player picked in that round, as former Tops defensive end DeAngelo Malone was selected as a linebacker by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round (82nd overall pick) in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Martin started all 14 games for the Hilltoppers this past season. The Alabama native made 31 tackles, including 1.5 sacks. Martin also forced a fumble, hurried the quarterback seven times throughout the year and broke up two passes.
Martin's best game of the season came against Indiana when he made six tackles, 0.5 sacks and a quarterback hurry. At the end of the year, he was named Conference USA Honorable Mention and earned an invitation to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.
Martin arrived at WKU as a transfer from NCAA Division 2 North Alabama before the 2021 season. As a redshirt junior that year, he appeared in all 14 games for WKU. He tallied 31 tackles for the year, including 4.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks. His efforts helped lead the Hilltoppers to a Conference USA East Division Championship. Martin's best game of the season came in the conference championship game at UTSA where he notched seven tackles and half a sack.
Martin took part in WKU's pro day on March 29 at Houchens-Smith Stadium, an event attended by representatives from 23 NFL teams.
"I felt like I performed well," Martin said after his pro day workout. "I've been training for three months, I've been grinding as hard as a I can. And I feel like it pretty much showed out there today. I wanted to show that I can move well with my size and I feel like I showed that. I think I did good."
Last year's No. 96 overall pick in the NFL draft, safety Nick Cross out of Maryland, signed a four-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts worth $5,065.636 with $864,100 guaranteed as a signing bonus.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein had Martin pegged as a potential pick in the sixth or seventh round of the draft.
"Space-eating nose tackle for consideration in both odd and even fronts," Zierlein wrote in his evaluation of Martin on NFL.com. "Martin’s size and length will be coveted by NFL teams, but his impact on games can be blunted at times due to a lack of leverage to hold his anchor. If he can play with a little better bend and quicker hands, he has the awareness and ability to handle two-gapping duties."
Martin is the third Hilltopper drafted during head coach Tyson Helton's four-year tenure as WKU's head coach, joining Malone and quarterback Bailey Zappe (2022 fourth round, 137th overall by the New England Patriots).
The NFL draft concludes Saturday with rounds four through seven.