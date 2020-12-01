Western Kentucky has had its second game this week canceled.
The Hilltoppers' game against Little Rock scheduled for Friday has been canceled by the Trojans, WKU announced Tuesday night.
WKU is actively looking to fill the two vacancies on its non-conference schedule, WKU said in the news release announcing the cancellation.
The game was originally scheduled to be played Friday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, but WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said after Tuesday's loss to Louisville that the game had been moved to E.A. Diddle Arena with a 4 p.m. tipoff.
It was the second cancellation of the day for WKU. The Hilltoppers were originally scheduled to play Prairie View A&M on Thursday in Louisville, but the game was canceled Tuesday morning due to COVID-19 issues within the Panthers' program.
WKU's next scheduled game is Dec. 13 against Rhode Island at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.