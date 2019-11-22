Western Kentucky’s next opponent – Little Rock – has had a similar situation as the Lady Toppers early this season, with both facing tough competition.
Two of the Trojans’ games came against Conference USA opponents – Rice and Florida Atlantic – which could give the Lady Toppers a glimpse of where the team stands early this season, but WKU coach Greg Collins is looking at those as their own games.
“I think it’s important that they’re playing good teams and it’s nice to see our conference teams doing well against them, but this is a different game,” he said ahead of Friday’s practice at E.A. Diddle Arena, where the Lady Toppers will play Little Rock on Sunday at 2 p.m. “It’ll be our game against them and we need our fans to come out and support us.”
Little Rock lost both of those contests against C-USA teams in its 1-4 start to the season. The Trojans also lost to No. 6 Texas A&M and LSU, with the one win coming over Central Arkansas.
Rice, the reigning conference champion and preseason favorite, beat Little Rock 66-40 on Nov. 9. The Owls took a 21-10 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, outscoring the Trojans in each quarter. Preseason C-USA Player of the Year Erica Ogwumike had 23 points and nine rebounds in the win. It came as part of Rice’s 2-2 start, which featured a one-point loss to Texas A&M its last time out.
Little Rock’s loss to Florida Atlantic came in its latest game. The Trojans fell 79-72 on Thursday in Boca Raton, Fla. FAU went just 2-14 in C-USA play last year. The Owls are 3-2 with wins over Hampton and Siena and losses to Iowa and Richmond.
The Trojans are the fifth straight team WKU (3-1) has on the schedule to open the season that played in last year’s NCAA Tournament. The only loss for the Lady Toppers came in the opener at then-No. 9 Louisville.
“Each year they play similar to what we do – we try to play a lot of tough teams in nonconference, and then get ready for your conference season,” Collins said. “This will be a great test for us because they’re well coached, they’re going to be physical, we’re going to have to battle for rebounds and it’s going to have to be hard for us to get points. It’s going to be a good challenge for us.”
WKU is scheduled to open conference play Jan. 2 at North Texas, before facing Rice two days later. Florida Atlantic is scheduled to come to Diddle Jan. 30.
This week is the longest break the Lady Toppers have had on their schedule so far this season. Their last game – a 93-58 blowout of Central Michigan – came last Sunday, marking a week between games. It was the second-straight 30-plus point victory in a three-game winning streak starting at Mercer on Nov. 8. WKU beat Belmont in its third game of the season 77-46.
“It would have been nice to play another game, but the schedule works out like it is. We had a couple players that had some bangs and some bruises that we needed to rest and get those things recovered,” Collins said.
“They’ve competed hard in practice each day, so I know they’ll be anxious to get back out and play again.”
