Western Kentucky men's golf notched one of its best 36-hole totals of the season after firing a 2-over 290 followed by an 8-over 296 for a 36-hole total of 586 on the first day of the Pinetree Intercollegiate in Kennesaw, Ga. The Tops are currently fourth and just four shots out of third headed into the final round of the fall season.
Redshirt senior Linus Lo led WKU at the par-72, 7,108-yard Pinetree Country Club on Monday. He is tied for fourth after shooting a 3-under 69 in the first round and an even-par 72 in the second. Lo recorded eight birdies throughout the day and has potential to notch his fifth top-25 finish of the season.
Following just behind Lo on the leaderboard was Tom Bevington. The senior bested his previous 36-hole low of the season by shooting two even-par 72s on the day. His 36-hole total of 144 is good for ninth place headed into the final round.
Redshirt sophomore Dawson McDaniel is competing as an individual and sits tied for 10th entering the final day of the Intercollegiate. He followed up a first round 2-over 74 with a 1-under 71.
After shooting 72 and 76 for a 36-hole combined score of 148, Chase Landrum is tied for 18th after the first two rounds as he represents WKU. Caleb O’Toole is tied for 47th after firing two 5-over 77s.
Junior Jack Poole improved his second to first round score by seven strokes and he carded a 36-hole total of 159.
