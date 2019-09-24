Senior Linus Lo fired a career-best 36-hole score in the opening tournament of the Western Kentucky men’s golf season. The Florida native shot 69 in the first and second rounds of UAB’s Graeme McDowell Invitational.
WKU sits in 10th after shooting 292 followed by 302 at the par-72, 7,293-yard Greystone Golf & Country Club – Greystone Founders Course. The Hilltoppers are five shots out of sixth place as a team with one round of play to go.
On Lo’s way to a 6-under 36-hole total of 138, he birdied 11 holes, including four of his last eight in the first round. He’s tied with UAB’s Ben Reichert.
Following Lo in the WKU standings is Chase Landrum. The junior fired a 1-under 71 in the first round with four birdies. Landrum finished the day with a 4-over 147 total and sits tied for 33rd.
Both senior Tom Bevington and redshirt sophomore Dawson McDaniel are tied for 74th after shooting 155 as a 36-hole total. McDaniel shot a 2-over 74 in the first round while Bevington improved by three strokes from the first to second round.
In his first seven holes as a Hilltopper, freshman Luke Fuller shot even-par. He went on to contribute the team’s fourth score in the first round at a 6-over 78.
North Florida led the Invitational at 12-under at the start of the final round at 8 a.m. CDT Tuesday.
Results – First and second round
T1. Linus Lo – 69, 69 – 138
T33. Chase Landrum – 71, 76 – 147
T74. Tom Bevington – 79, 76 – 155
T74. Dawson McDaniel – 74, 81 – 155
T91. Luke Fuller – 78, 82 – 160
