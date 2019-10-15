Western Kentucky sits in sixth place in the 13-team field at the Autotrader Collegiate Classic hosted by Georgia State. After firing a first-round score of even-par 288 and a second-round 2-over 290, the Hilltoppers sit just two shots out of fourth place with a 36-hole total of 578.
Redshirt senior Linus Lo carded a career-low, 5-under 67 in the first round of the Classic at the par-72, 6,694-yard Berkeley Hills Country Club. Five birdies and 13 pars made up the mistake-free 18 holes. He recorded a second-round 73 for a combined 36-hole score of 140. He is tied for fifth, just one stroke out of fourth.
Both Tom Bevington and Caleb O’Toole finished the day at 3-over 140 for their respective 36-hole totals. Bevington shot even followed by a 75 while O’Toole fired a 73 and 74 in the two rounds. The pair of Hilltoppers are currently tied for 30th with one round remaining.
Just behind Bevington and O’Toole was Chase Landrum. The junior followed up a first-round 4-over 76 with an even-par 72. His two-round total of 148 placed him tied for 36th on the individual leaderboard.
Junior Jack Poole improved his score by nine strokes from round one to round two to shoot the team’s only below par second round score. He is currently solo 57th in the field of 78. Freshman Luke Fuller is competing as an individual and is tied for 64th with a 36-hole total of 153.
The second round started at 7:30 a.m. CDT on Tuesday morning.
