Western Kentucky senior Linus Lo notched his fourth straight top-25 finish as WKU placed 10th at the Autotrader Collegiate Classic hosted by Georgia State on Tuesday in Duluth, Ga.
The Hilltoppers recorded a final round score of 9-over 297 for a 54-hole total of 875 at the par-72, 6,694-yard Berkeley Hills Country Club.
After starting the Classic with a 5-under 67, Lo tied for 11th, his fourth top-25 finish out of the four tournaments WKU has competed in this season. He carded a final round 2-over 74 to finish with a 54-hole total of 2-under 214.
Senior Tom Bevington led the squad in the final round after shooting an even-par 72. He finished the 54-hole event at 3-over and just outside the top 25 as he tied for 26th.
Junior Chase Landrum finished with the third best final round and 54-hole total out of all the Hilltoppers. The junior shot a 3-over 75 in the final round to tie for 45th overall. Caleb O’Toole also finished tied for 45th with a total 7-over 223 after recording a final round 76.
Finishing tied for 67th was junior Jack Poole after carding an 80 in the final round. Luke Fuller competed as an individual and finished 76th.
James Madison took home the team title with a score of 20-under 844. Nolan Ray of Lipscomb won the individual championship after shooting a 14-under 202.
WKU will wrap up its fall season on Monday as it travels to Kennesaw State for the Pinetree Intercollegiate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.