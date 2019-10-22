Western Kentucky's men's golf team notched its second top-five placing of the season in its final fall event at the Pinetree Intercollegiate on Tuesday in Kennesaw, Ga.
The squad scored a 24-over 54-hole total of 888 to finish fifth after a final round score of 302. Redshirt senior Linus Lo also recorded his second top-five finish of the season after coming in tied for fifth.
Lo leaves the fall season having never recorded a 36 or 54-hole total over par. His 54-hole total at the par-72, 7,108-yard Pinetree Country Club was an even-par 216 after carding a final round 3-over 75. Lo’s 18-hole average is 70.7 for the first half of season.
Senior Tom Bevington was one of four Hilltoppers to earn their best finishes of the season as he tied for 12th with a 54-hole score of 5-over 221. The senior shot 5-over 77 in the final round on Tuesday to secure the top-15 placing.
Two Hilltoppers tied for 14th at the Intercollegiate – Chase Landrum and individual Dawson McDaniel. Landrum’s scores counted for the Hilltoppers as he carded a 54-hole total of 222 with a final round 2-over 74. McDaniel closed out the event with a 5-over 77 to finish alongside Landrum.
The final Hilltopper to earn their best finish of the season was Caleb O’Toole. The junior tied for 39th after carding a final-round 4-over 76 and 54-hole total of 230.
Junior Jack Poole finished 54th after shooting 6-over 78 in the final round on Tuesday.
Jacksonville State took home the team title after firing a 14-over 878. Belmont’s Evan Davis shot 14-under over the 54 holes and won the individual championship at 202.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.