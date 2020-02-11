Western Kentucky men's golf improved by eight shots as a team from the first to second rounds at the Mobile Sports Authority Intercollegiate on Monday. The team combined for an 8-over first round 296 followed by an even-par 288 for a 36-hole total of 8-over 584. The Hilltoppers are currently tied at 13th headed into the final round.
On Monday, redshirt senior Linus Lo and junior Caleb O’Toole led the way for WKU at the par-72, 7,212-yard Magnolia Grove Crossings Course in Mobile, Ala. Lo shot one of the Hilltoppers’ best first round scores with a 1-over 73. He shot another 73 in the second round to total 2-over 146.
Alabama native O’Toole fired the team’s best score of the day with a 2-under 70 in the second round. His 4-over 76 in the opening 18 holes ties him with Lo at 146 on the day and tied for 49th on the leaderboard.
Junior Chase Landrum falls in line right behind Lo and O’Toole with a 36-hole total of 3-over 147. Landrum shot 1-over 73 and 2-over 74 to tie for 56th.
In his fourth tournament for WKU, freshman Luke Fuller made a seven-stroke improvement from the first to second round, shooting 1-under 71 in the latter 18 holes. It was his first under-par score of the season and he is tied for 65th. Senior Tom Bevington carded a 2-over 74 and 4-over 76 to sit tied for 69th going into the second day.
The final round of the Intercollegiate will begin at 8 a.m. CsT on Tuesday with a two-tee tee time start.
Results – First and Second Round
T49. Linus Lo – 73, 73 – 146
T49. Caleb O’Toole – 76, 70 – 146
T56. Chase Landrum – 73, 74 – 147
T65. Luke Fuller – 78, 71 – 149
T69. Tom Bevington – 74, 76 – 150
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.