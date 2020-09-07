Western Kentucky has finally made it to the end of a long journey – sort of.
After a spring and summer filled with uncertainty surrounding the college football season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hilltoppers have made it to game week and are entering the home stretch in preparing for Saturday's season opener at Louisville.
"Finally made it to the finish line. We've got game week this week," WKU coach Tyson Helton said in Monday's Zoom conference. "Our kids are excited to play, our staff is excited to play. We've got a very challenging game, but a fun game to play. We get an opportunity to go to Louisville and play a really good Louisville team and I'm just really excited about the opportunity. It's been a long time coming."
For the opponent located just a couple of hours up Interstate 65, the feeling is the same. The meeting, which was originally set for Sept. 26, was in doubt when the ACC announced it would play 11 games – 10 conference and one nonconference. But the SEC's announcement that it would play conference-only schedules eliminated any chance of a potential Governor's Cup meeting between Louisville and Kentucky, and WKU was announced as the Cardinals' nonconference opponent – now on Sept. 12, where WKU was originally scheduled to travel to Indiana.
"Obviously excited to get to this week right here," Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said Monday. "I feel like it's been a long time to get here since spring practice. I'm just excited to finally get to game week. I'm really proud of our guys with how they've handled the virus aspect of things."
WKU began its return to campus for voluntary workouts with 65 football players in early June. They've watched as other conferences and teams – most notably the Power Five Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences, as well as Conference USA's Old Dominion – called off fall sports before finally making it to training camp. After all the uncertainty and turmoil, Helton was happy to finally see football games being played, first high school, then college starting with Austin Peay falling to a Central Arkansas team WKU opened the 2019 season against.
"It was just great to feel normal and get an opportunity to watch all that, and now it's our turn," Helton said. "Now we get to go out there and be a part of that."
Both teams do have an advantage heading into this fall with abbreviated training time – experience. WKU went 9-4 last season and Louisville went 8-5, and both return the bulk of the lineup from teams that capped off the year with bowl wins.
Louisville beat WKU 38-21 at Nissan Stadium in each team's third game last season, and the Cardinals have now won 11 straight in the series, with the Hilltoppers' last win coming in 1975.
"It's a very veteran team, and I think when you look at what all's happened over the offseason where you didn't get much spring practice, you missed some time in the summer and all those things, well, when you have a veteran team, you're able to overcome those things," Satterfield said. "I feel like WKU is that kind of team and I think their coaching staff has done an outstanding job there. We know they're going to come in here and have a really, really good football team."
WKU's biggest question mark entering the season was at quarterback, but Maryland graduate transfer Tyrrell "Piggy T" Pigrome has won the starting job. The Hilltoppers have stayed relatively healthy and expect the main contributors to play, but have lost redshirt senior linebacker Clay Davis, who appeared in all 13 games last year, to a torn ACL suffered in camp, Helton said Monday.
Helton has preached the importance of focusing on the entire body of work since taking over as head coach last year, and has stressed that to Pigrome as he enters his first start for the Hilltoppers. It was a mantra the team had last season after losing to Central Arkansas, and Helton believes Pigrome's experience will allow him to be successful.
"Whether we win or lose this game, we're going to wake up the next morning and go to work and get ready for the next one, and that's the demeanor you have to take," Helton said. "He's not judged on anything other than his full body of work and hopefully he feels comfortable in that and he doesn't put too much pressure on himself."
Louisville was in a similar position last year in the first season under Satterfield, after the Cardinals went just 2-10 the season prior. With plenty of skill players and defenders back, the biggest question marks for Louisville are along the offensive line and on special teams, Satterfield said.
"I think we're in a much better place," Satterfield said. "We're not starting from square 0. We're already advanced in what we're doing and we have a good idea of what we're doing."
The game will certainly have a different feel – there will be a 20% attendance limit at the 60,000-capacity Cardinal Stadium, for example – but what in 2020 doesn't at this point? Despite that, the teams are excited as they finishing preparing for their turn to kick off the season.
"It's a great way to open a college football season. I guess it's a state rivalry. It's great to just play an in-state opponent. I think our kids are happy to play. I know Louisville will be happy to play," Helton said. "Hopefully two good football teams will put on a good show for everybody and make college football proud."
