Western Kentucky track and field's Ines Lopez Arias represented her home country of Spain by competing in the shot put at the U20 Track & Field World Championships on Monday in Cali, Colombia.
Lopez's mark of 15.10 helped her finish sixth in her group during the qualifying stage and 10th overall between the two qualifying groups. Lopez qualified for the finals by being among the top-12 in the shot-put event.
"Ines is an incredible young talent and athlete," WKU Director of Track & Field Brent Chumbley said in a news release. "She is an amazingly hard worker and is totally committed to making herself better every day. It is exciting to see her compete on the world stage. We have planned for this since she got on campus, so seeing it come to fruition is a lot of fun. Ines has looked great and ready to compete. I'm proud of her for qualifying for the finals and know she has one more big throw in her."
Lopez hails from Madrid, Spain, where she was as a three-time national champion in shot put (U-18, 19, 20) and national champion in discus (U-20). She is majoring in international business at WKU and has been a standout on and off the field. Lopez competed in multiple meets this season including the Conference USA Indoor Championship, where she placed 14th in the shot put and 15th in the weight throw.
Lopez will compete again in the women's shot-put final at about 3:15 p.m.