Western Kentucky’s 2021 baseball campaign came to an end following a 14-4 loss to No. 18 Louisiana Tech in the Conference USA Tournament on Friday night at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, La.
The Hilltoppers fell into an early 6-0 hole but battled back late.
WKU got on the board for the first time in the top of the seventh inning, scoring three runs to cut the Bulldogs’ lead in half, before Louisiana Tech answered back with two runs in the bottom of the frame.
The Hilltoppers then responded with a run in the top of the eighth to make it a four-run game before eventually loading the bases with two outs, but were unable to capitalize after a fielder’s choice to second base on a bang-bang call ended the top of the frame. The Bulldogs then pulled away with six runs in the bottom of the inning to earn the win.
“I told our seniors that they have left an unbelievable footprint on our program,” WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release.
“I’m really proud of what they’ve done and what they’ve accomplished – the new ground and new territory that we have broken into and the expectations of what this program’s all about – to get an opportunity to be one of eight teams to play in the conference tournament.
“These guys fought hard, we just weren’t able to shut (Louisiana Tech’s) offense down. They’re a very good club, give them credit. But, I told our seniors how much we appreciated what they’ve done. They gave it everything. I have nothing but positive things to say about the effort that they gave. They kept battling today like they’ve battled every game. It’s always hard, it’s always hard when the last out is made – when the curtain gets drawn on the season. I know they’re very disappointed and very upset, there’s just a lot of emotions for them right now.”
WKU utilized seven pitchers on the mound, with the group combining to allow 14 runs while walking just two batters and recording five strikeouts.
At the plate, the Hilltoppers racked up 10 hits, with two players producing multi-hit performances in the matchup.
The contest marked an end to the Hilltopper playing careers of Richard Constantine, Kevin Lambert, Matt Phipps, Davis Sims, Bailey Sutton, Colby Taylor, Jack Wilson and Ray Zuberer III.
They are the only senior class to make multiple C-USA Tournament appearances since WKU’s introduction to the league in 2015.