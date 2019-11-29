NASHVILLE – The Louisville men’s basketball team was poised to take over as the No. 1 team in college basketball entering Friday’s matchup with Western Kentucky at Bridgestone Arena if they took care of business, and they did.
No. 2 Louisville started on a 9-0 run, held off the Hilltoppers in the second half and came away with a 71-54 victory to move to 7-0 on the season, just days after top-ranked Duke lost to Stephen F. Austin.
Do the Cardinals belong in that spot? And does second-year head coach Chris Mack care?
Not as much now, before December has even started, he says.
“They’re going to see it. My job is for me to get them to understand that we haven’t arrived. There’s no team that’s arrived. No team has arrived. A lot of people are saying we haven’t played anyone, and a lot of people are saying that we’re not there and maybe we aren’t deserving,” Mack said. “I really don’t care. The only thing that I care about is improving from our game today against Western Kentucky.”
Still, Louisville has taken care of business in the early going this season. Any adversity faced – like falling behind University of South Carolina Upstate in the second half or having a lead over Akron cut to four in the final minute – has been answered, and the Cardinals stand undefeated in a college basketball season already filled with upsets.
In addition to Duke’s 85-83 overtime loss to the unranked Lumberjacks on Tuesday, Kentucky – then the top-ranked team in the country – fell to Evansville 67-64 on Nov. 12.
Louisville showed off its pieces to why it’s considered among the best in the nation Friday, and it started with preseason ACC Player of the Year Jordan Nwora. The 6-foot-8 junior forward scored a game-high 25 points, including eight after WKU cut its deficit to single digits with 9:35 to play. With Louisville leading 55-42, he hit his fourth 3-pointer of the game to close the door on any comeback attempt.
It wasn’t just Nwora, either. Dwayne Sutton had 14 first-half points and finished the game with seven rebounds. Center Steven Enoch and forward Malik Williams, who stand at 6-10 and 6-11, respectively, combined for 14 points and 12 rebounds battling down low against NBA prospect Charles Bassey. In total, nine Cardinals scored in the win.
“We just try to get better every day,” Sutton said. “We’re going to practice Sunday and we’re going to try to get better than we were today and take it one day at a time and continue to improve.”
The Cardinals forced 10 turnovers in the first half, held the Hilltoppers scoreless for the first 4:04 and limited them to just 1 of 17 shooting from 3-point range in the game. WKU entered shooting 41.1 percent from beyond the arc and the 54 points scored were 30 below WKU’s average through the first seven games. The Hilltoppers also went without a trip to the free-throw line in the first half and finished with 14 attempts in the game, 10 shy of their average through the first seven games.
“It’s really their half-court defense,” WKU guard Taveion Hollingsworth said. “You want to run, but we weren’t getting them to miss any shots. They came out hot and couldn’t get them to miss no shots and we had to play them half court. We struggle with that a little bit.”
Louisville will face its toughest test yet Tuesday, when Michigan travels to the KFC Yum! Center. The unranked Wolverines beat Iowa State on Wednesday, No. 6 North Carolina on Thursday and No. 8 Gonzaga on Friday.
“If we were to be the No. 1 team on Monday and we lose on Tuesday, we wouldn’t be the first team to lose the No. 1 ranking,” Mack said. “Really, in the grand scheme of things, I’d be more concerned about losing that No. 1 ranking at the beginning of April.”{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.