BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Tavin Lovan doesn’t intentionally step his game up when he sees a Western Kentucky uniform on the court. But it’s fun to think so for the UAB sophomore who has provided big moments for his team in at least two of the three occasions Lovan has faced his hometown team.
“Tavin Lovan has a knack for playing well against Western Kentucky,” Blazers coach Robert Ehsan said on his postgame radio show after UAB’s 72-62 win over the Hilltoppers on Thursday.
The Franklin native turned in 16 points in a season-high 36 minutes against the team up the road from his hometown and provided a couple of crucial scores that helped UAB secure the win once the Hilltoppers were closing in.
Lovan finished the night 7-of-10 from the field and scored six points during the Blazers’ 13-2 run within the last five minutes that secured their first Conference USA win of the year.
He added four rebounds and a steal in his second win in three games facing WKU.
“I just go out there and play my game and let the game come to me and don’t try to put too much pressure on myself just because it’s the team from back home,” Lovan told the Daily News after the game.
When Lovan was a freshman coming off the bench for the Blazers last year, he poured in 13 points and 12 rebounds in a 68-60 UAB win at E.A. Diddle Arena on Feb. 16. He followed that 30-minute performance with seven points and five rebounds in 21 minutes in a loss to the Hilltoppers just two weeks later during the league’s bonus play in Birmingham.
Lovan and WKU redshirt senior and Warren Central product Jared Savage faced one another on the opening tipoff of Thursday’s game at Bartow Arena. Savage grew up in Franklin before moving to Bowling Green and attending Warren Central High School.
“Me and Jared go back since middle school,” Lovan said. “Just seeing people I know from my childhood and playing against them at the D-I level is also a good feeling, too.”
Lovan has started every game as a sophomore in what has been a pleasant trajectory since leaving southcentral Kentucky.
Lovan graduated from Franklin-Simpson High School in 2017 as the Region 4 Player of the Year and a First-Team All-State selection. He’s the Wildcats’ all-time leading scorer and averaged 26 points and nine rebounds per game as a senior.
He opted to reclassify and attend Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia and averaged 16 points per game where he played for A.W. Hamilton, now the head coach at Eastern Kentucky.
Lovan played in every game last year and averaged 7.1 points and 3.9 rebounds off the bench as a freshman. His 12 rebounds at WKU still marks a career-high.
Lovan has started all 15 games as a sophomore and scored a career-high 21 points against Alabama A&M on Nov. 11. The 6-4, 196-pound guard scored 28 combined points in the Blazers’ tough three-game stretch against Kentucky, Texas and Memphis earlier this year.
“Coming off the bench, my role was to pick up other guys and now it’s I have to lead and score the ball and rebound the ball and lead my teammates and talk to my teammates,” Lovan said. “A lot has changed in one year and it’s a good feeling that my teammates and coaches believe in me.”
Lovan’s 16 points scored against the Hilltoppers on Thursday were the most since that career-high night against Alabama A&M. He had six points and four rebounds by halftime before going off during the Blazers’ key run.
He opened the team’s second-half scoring with a breakaway dunk, made two free throw attempts before throwing down another slam between Savage and Carson Williams to stretch the Blazers’ lead to eight points late in the game. His layup on the next possession helped push the lead out of reach.
Lovan is now averaging 11 points per game while shooting 57.3 percent from the field through 16 games.
“Just a different role this year,” Lovan said. “I have to make a lot more plays than I did last year and I stepped up to my role and my teammates and coaches believe in me, so I just have to go do it.”
