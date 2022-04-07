Western Kentucky had the best passing offense across the FBS last season but will need to fill some major voids left by departing players.
Among those now gone are the Hilltoppers' top two receivers from 2021 – Jerreth Sterns and Mitchell Tinsley – but the team is hoping two transfers from the Mid-American Conference can help replace that production lost.
Western Michigan transfer Jaylen Hall and Akron transfer Michael Mathison have already made a splash with the speed they've brought to the wide receiver room this spring.
"There's no question, if I am going to single two guys out, those two guys have obviously been difference makers," WKU co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Josh Crawford said. "The guys that we've had here previously – Malachi Corley, Dalvin (Smith), Josh Sterns, all those guys – can roll and then we add these two guys in the mix to that.
"That's one thing that has definitely shown up in their short tenure here is their ability to put stress vertically on the defenses. It's been exciting to see those guys. Obviously they caught the ball and they're out here making plays. So far, so good. We'll see how things continue."
The two committed to WKU on the same day in mid-January, and also on that day the Hilltoppers got a commitment from West Virginia transfer quarterback Jarret Doege, who began his college career at Bowling Green State. Doege is part of a six-player quarterback room and is expected to compete for the starting job.
"It wasn't really planned out, it just sort of happened," Hall said. "We also realized that we all played in the MAC, so we called ourselves the MACtion boys a little bit and we ran with it. It was a nice little joke that we had."
The two receivers were productive at their previous schools and will work to replace the production lost with the departure of Sterns and Tinsley, who combined for 3,304 yards and 31 touchdowns on 237 receptions last fall. Sterns is pursuing an NFL career, while Tinsley transferred to Penn State in the offseason.
Mathison is a 5-foot-10, 180-pound Covington, Ga., native who had 56 receptions for 706 yards and three touchdowns last season as a sophomore at Akron. He describes his game as explosive and quick and said he was attracted to the style of offense the program runs.
"They throw the ball a lot," Mathison said. "I think I can effect the game in multiple ways, whether it's going deep of taking something quick to the house – I think I can do it all."
Hall is a 6-foot-4, 185-pound Macomb, Mich., native who had 46 receptions for 752 yards and three touchdowns last year as a junior at Western Michigan. He had seven touchdowns the season prior. He appeared in the 2019 First Responder Bowl, where WKU beat Western Michigan on a last-second field goal.
"I would say quick bursts, use my speed, my length – that's my advantage," Hall said. "The downside is everybody's saying, 'Oh, a little skinny guy,' but you can't hit what you can't catch. That's what I use."
Corley and Davis are WKU's returning leaders in receptions and yards receiving – Corley caught 73 passes and Davis had 763 yards – and the two combined for 15 touchdowns. The Hilltoppers' receiving room also includes returners in Sterns, Craig Burt Jr. and Smith, who each had double-digit receptions last season – as well as players like Dakota Thomas and Kendall Abdur-Rahman, who also saw action.
WKU is scheduled to open the 2022 season against Austin Peay on Aug. 27 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.