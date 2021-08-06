With the NCAA granting an additional year of eligibility for fall sport student-athletes last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, questions arose surrounding which seniors would return.
At Western Kentucky, DeAngelo Malone was one of the biggest – if not the biggest – question marks.
The defensive end and 2019 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year elected to return shortly after the conclusion of the 2020 season, and has bigger goals in mind for this fall with the Hilltoppers in the early stages of fall camp.
"We're very excited for the upcoming season," Malone said Tuesday at the team's media day. "I feel like we've got a lot to prove and I feel like we've got the guys to do it."
Like most in his position, Malone is hoping to eventually take the next step and play in the NFL. He posted productive seasons throughout his career, but wanted to use the offseason to improve his body and return to the dominant force he was in 2019 when he became the first Hilltopper to be named C-USA's Defensive Player of the Year.
In 2019, he had 99 total tackles, including 21 for loss and 11.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown against Southern Miss. His 21 tackles for loss set the program's FBS era record.
He entered 2020 as C-USA's Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and posted 71 tackles, with 11 for loss, six sacks and nine quarterback hurries in 12 games. He also forced two fumbles and blocked two kicks. During a Nov. 14 win over Southern Miss, he set WKU's FBS era record for career sacks.
Again named C-USA's Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, Malone comes into the 2021 season with added weight and strength – a major point of emphasis in his decision to return for an additional season with the Hilltoppers.
"(WKU head coach Tyson) Helton came by my office and, at the time, (defensive coordinator Clayton) White and the other coaches on this staff, and it's about what's best for DeAngelo, not necessarily what's best for us at Western Kentucky," defensive line coach Kenny Baker said during the team's spring session.
"He had a good year – let me preface it with that. But with his goals, and knowing that one piece of it was the weight, he wanted to make sure he gained the right weight on top of changing his body from a strength standpoint. That's really kind of what started the conversation at the end of last year, just knowing that he had a good year, but in the big picture for his personal goals, we know the NFL wanted him to show a different skill set, to show a different body type, and that is kind of what triggered all this to happen."
Malone was listed at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds on last year's roster, and the Atlanta native enters 2021 listed 10 pounds heavier.
"The offseason was a grind," Malone said. "I knew I wanted to be at a weight that I can consistently be at. I'm constantly around that weight at 238, 240, so it's just playing at that weight. I feel very comfortable coming in."
Despite putting up a productive season in 2020, where he was named First Team All-C-USA by league coaches and Phil Steele Publications, the Hilltoppers' staff took notice to his commitment to his body early in the spring session, which concluded in the spring game with the defense showing why it has been one of the best in the league in recent years.
"He's made an over-the-top commitment to his body, just going through the process of wanting to harden his body, toughen his body, so he can sustain an entire season and be dominant like he was a couple years ago," WKU defensive coordinator Maurice Crum said during the spring. "He's not a secret anymore. Last year everybody kind of knew who he was, knew where he was going to be, knew his moves, so he felt that, in order to get where he wants to get, he needed to change his body.
" ... It's awesome to watch that commitment. I tell you what – you can't keep him out of a play. If he gets five plays and they rotate, you look up and he's sneaking back in play seven or eight. The guy loves football and loves the process. Just his commitment to himself is going to make him a better player and also it makes us better."
Baker says Malone – along with other veteran starters along the line, like defensive end Juwuan Jones and tackle Jeremy Darvin – bring a "pro mindset" to conditioning, team meetings and practices.
Malone is now well known among C-USA's members, and he and the staff are aware he'll be a point of emphasis on opposing teams' scouting reports.
"DeAngelo will tell you this – it's who he is as a person – is keep working. As talented as he is, he's got things he's got to continue to work on," Baker said Friday after the team's third practice of fall camp. "Offenses or opposing teams are going to try to combat the things that he does very well. A lot of our conversations are watching what he did against other opponents and how are they going to give him certain schemes to neutralize what he does well.
"For him, it's that next level in terms of how he approaches the tape, what are people going to do to take away and what are we going to do – me as a coach – providing him the tools and then him executing them. What is he going to do now to have that 2019 year again. His approach, our conversations and even in practice, there's certain periods he's not in but he's out working on stuff that he might see week three, week four and he needs to work on. I like where he's at and that's really kind of been the conversation for the next step."
Malone will have plenty of opportunities to show his abilities on big stages this season, too. WKU's nonconference schedule starts against UT Martin on Sept. 2, before moving to a game at Army on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11. The Hilltoppers will then host Indiana and head to Michigan State the following week before opening C-USA play at home against UTSA.
"He's a tremendous college player. I think he has goals and aspirations. He wants to go to the next level. He knows this is a big year," Helton said at the team's media day. "We talked about the nonconference schedule and how competitive it is. He needs to go shine in those games. When we play Army, when we play Indiana, when we play Michigan State, he needs to shine because that's what he's going to be evaluated off of.
"He's the leader of our defense. He brings the juice and the mojo to our defense. He loves the game. You see it out there in his play. We're expecting big things this year. He knows how to train. That's the big thing. Let's get him through camp and he'll get his reps in camp, he'll compete and he needs to be ready to go come game one."