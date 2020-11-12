For the second consecutive season, Western Kentucky senior DeAngelo Malone has been named to the Ted Hendricks Award Watch List, which honors the nation's top collegiate defensive end.
The Atlanta native leads the Hilltoppers with nine tackles for loss and four sacks, while ranking tied for third on the team with 54 total tackles. He has also added a pass breakup in coverage at UAB, a forced fumble on a sack at Louisville and a blocked field goal at Middle Tennessee.
Malone is one of 25 players on the watch list, including one of four from Conference USA. He leads all players on the watch list with the 54 total tackles, while his nine tackles for loss rank seventh and four sacks rank tied for 16th.
Malone was recently named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week after producing a career-high 12 total tackles to go along with two sacks – for 14 yards lost – and three quarterback hurries in the Hilltoppers' 10-6 loss at Florida Atlantic. His third hurry forced an errant throw, leading to a Kyle Bailey interception in the fourth quarter.
It was Malone's fifth multi-sack game and sixth multi-hurry game of his career. His 23 sacks as a Hilltopper rank second in the program's FBS Era (since 2009) behind only Quanterus Smith's 24, while his 40.5 tackles for loss rank third behind Smith's 41 and Andrew Jackson's 43.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.