Western Kentucky junior DeAngelo Malone was named to the 2019 Ted Hendricks Award Watch List, which honors the top defensive end in college football. The Atlanta native is one of 43 players on the watch list, including only 1-of-3 from Conference USA.
Malone has enjoyed a breakout campaign in his third year at WKU. He leads the defense in solo tackles (44), tackles for loss (18), sacks (nine) and quarterback hurries (15), while ranking second to linebacker Kyle Bailey with 76 total tackles. He has at least one tackle for loss in 9-of-10 games (including multiple TFLs in four games), as well as multiple sacks and quarterback hurries in three contests.
Malone leads all C-USA defenders with 18 tackles for loss and nine sacks on the season, while among FBS players he is tied for second in TFLs and 11th in quarterback takedowns. His 7.6 total tackles per game ranks tied for 86th among FBS defenders, which leads all linemen in the nation. The next-best defensive lineman is tied for 181st in the country with 6.5 per game.
With 18 tackles for loss through the Hilltoppers' first 10 games, Malone is only one away from passing the program's FBS era (dating back to 2009) record of 18.5 by Quanterus Smith in 2012. Reaching 20 would put him in the top 10 for a single-season in program history.
With nine sacks, Malone ranks second in the program's FBS era behind Smith's mark of 12.5 in that same 2012 campaign. With a 10th sack, he would become only the fourth WKU defender in the program's 101-season history to reach the single-year double-digit mark.
The 2019 winner will be announced on Dec. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.