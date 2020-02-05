Western Kentucky cross country coach Brooks LeCompte announced Tuesday the signing of Zoe Manning to the program.
Manning, who currently attends St. Peters Lutheran College in Indooroopilly, Australia, will join the cross country squad for its 2020 season and compete with the track & field team in its 2020-21 campaign.
“We’re very excited about this commitment from Zoe Manning,” LeCompte said in a news release. “She is one of the top distance runners in Australia and I am certain she is going to make an immediate impact on our team’s performance and will quickly ascend to becoming one of the top runners in Conference USA.”
“I wanted to make the most of my prowess as a recruiter with accepting this position at Western Kentucky University, and this commitment is a showcase of what’s to come.”
The Brisbane, Australia native comes from a family of runners, as her mother, Margot, has won multiple state championships in cross country and road running and her father, Steven, has also competed at the state championships in both cross country and road running.
Manning has already competed on the national stage, running in the Australian U15, U16, U17, U18 and U20 Championships. Since 2015, she has compiled 46 top-five finishes and eight first-place finishes, including the Australian U18 National Championship in the 2k Steeplechase.
Manning marks the first signing under LeCompte and is the fourth recruit – along with Joel Dittoe, John Elam and Allison Ferguson – to commit to WKU cross country and track & field during the 2019-20 signing period.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.