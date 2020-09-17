In her debut as a Lady Topper and collegiate golfer, Western Kentucky freshman Rylea Marcum finished second at the USA Intercollegiate and was named the first Female Golfer of the Week in the 2020-21 season, Conference USA announced Thursday.
The Georgetown native led WKU to a win at the USA Intercollegiate on Sept. 7. She shot 67-74-70 for a 54-hole total of 5-under 211. She placed second in the first Division I collegiate golf event, defeating all other C-USA individuals, outside of WKU, by at least six strokes.
Her first round 5-under 67 tied the second-best round in WKU women’s golf history and her 54-hole total tied the third-lowest three-round score in the Lady Topper record books.
Marcum is the first Lady Topper to earn the accolade since Bailey Tyree was named Golfer of the Week on March 13, 2019. In the 2018-19 season, three Lady Toppers won the honor: Tyree, current senior Megan Clarke and current graduate senior Mary Joiner. Joiner was named Golfer of the Week for two consecutive weeks in the fall of 2018.
The Lady Toppers will continue on with their fall slate as they head to UAB’s Hoover Country Club Invitational beginning Monday.
