Western Kentucky's women's tennis team concluded the regular season Sunday afternoon with a 4-0 loss to visiting Marshall.
The Lady Toppers fell to 15-10 on the year, while the Thundering Herd improved to 14-7.
The WKU duo of Rachel Hermanova and Sofia Blanco were first to strike in doubles, claiming a 6-3 win. The Thundering Herd evened things up on court one with a 6-3 win of their own. On court two, Marshall took a 6-2 win to claim the doubles point and take the early 1-0 lead over the Lady Toppers.
Going into singles play, Marshall grabbed the first singles point on court five. The Lady Toppers’ backs were against the wall after the Thundering Herd recorded another win on court three to take a 3-0 lead. The final point of the afternoon came on court two, giving Marshall a 4-0 win over WKU.
Mariana Zegada was in the lead in the second set 3-2 on court six when play was stopped.
“One of the best teams we've played all year. They came in here with wins over Kentucky, Cincinnati … they're a tremendous team,” WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. “The good thing today, helped us with yesterday as well, is when you go to conference (tournament) if you wanna advance you have to find a way to play well on back-to-back days and keep your intensity level up. Playing two good teams this weekend on back-to-back days is going to pay dividends for us going into the conference tournament.”
The Lady Toppers will travel to Denton, Texas, for the 2023 C-USA Tournament. Play is set to begin on Thursday.
Final Results
Singles (Order of finish: 5,3,2)
1. Paola Cortez (WKU) vs. Johanna Strom (MAR) 4-6, 2-4, unfinished
2. Emma Vanderheyden (MAR) def. Rachel Hermanova (WKU) 6-4, 6-3
3. Doroteja Joksovic (MAR) def. Sayda Hernandez (WKU) 6-4, 6-2
4. Sofia Blanco (WKU) vs. Aisling McGrane (MAR) 1-6, 5-6, unfinished