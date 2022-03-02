An off night on the offensive end led to a rough night on the defensive end in the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers' 80-62 loss to Marshall on Wednesday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
On a night when WKU honored lone senior Meral Abdelgawad, Marshall took control right before halftime and pulled away in the second half to spoil WKU’s home finale.
“That’s happened to us throughout the season,” WKU coach Greg Collins said. “That’s been a little bit of our personality. If we are making shots, the defense is better. At the huddle at the end of the game we talked about (that) at some point you’ve got to take pride in the other part of the game and not let that be driven by whether you are making shots or not.”
WKU (18-10 overall, 11-6 Conference USA) scored first on a 3-pointer from Alexis Mead, but Marshall (14-12, 9-8) scored the next six to surge in front.
Marshall’s lead grew to 20-12 late in the first quarter before WKU was able to trim the deficit to one heading into the second.
Back-to-back 3s from Teresa Faustino and Hope Sivori allowed the Lady Tops to slip in front 27-25 with 6:25 left in the first half. WKU’s lead grew to 32-27 after a jumper by Mead with 4:20 left in the half, but the Lady Toppers would go cold -- and Marshall would take advantage.
The Thundering Herd finished the first half with a 14-1 run to build an eight-point lead before opening the third quarter with 12 straight to push the margin to 53-33.
Adbelgawad’s 3 ended a nearly nine-minute field goal drought, but Marshall answered with another 7-0 spurt to make the score 60-36.
Marshall led by as much as 28 in the fourth quarter.
“Defensively we were just not guarding the ball,” Collins said. “They were just driving that ball past the front line every time. They got the ball in the paint… (and) we’ve got to play better on the ball defense. That’s what it comes down to.”
Abdelgawad led the Lady Toppers with 17 points. Sivori added 12 points, while Jaylin Foster finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Boyd County product Savannah Wheeler led Marshall with 27 points.
Following the game, WKU honored Abdelgawad with a ceremony that included a video message from current and former teammates and her mother.
“She's been a real glue-type of player over the years,” Collins said. “She wasn’t necessarily the best basketball player on the team (when she got here), but I recognized that she brought an energy and passion that we needed on the floor. Now she continues to grow and work and she has evolved into that player that can score -- put points on the board.
“Personally, she’s like a daughter. She means the most to my wife, the kids. We think of her like a daughter. She’s been through a lot with her father. Her father told her before he passed during COVID to come back to Western Kentucky, get her degree and be a great basketball player. I told her she has absolutely honored her dad’s name and made him proud.”
WKU will wrap up the regular season at Marshall on Saturday at noon CST. WKU is locked into a Wednesday game in the tournament in Frisco, Texas, and will have to win four games in four days to win a conference title.
Collins said he is hopeful the Lady Toppers can finish strong at Marshall and get some momentum heading into the tournament.
“Even after the Middle Tennessee game I said we needed too much magic for our seeding to change,” Collins said. “What we need to do is play the best as a team that we can play so we are confident with how we are going to play in the tournament. We have to do a better job defensively -- a whole lot better job of guarding the ball.”