Western Kentucky women's golf coach Adam Gary announced the signing of Faith Martin and Catie Craig to his 2021 class Wednesday.
Martin heads to WKU from South Warren, where she was a five-time district champion. She appeared in the KHSAA State Tournament on six occasions. She finished third in one of her six trips along with three other top-10 finishes.
The Bowling Green native recorded 16 high school invitational wins over her time as a varsity golfer. She was named First-Team All-State for three consecutive years. Martin also won five Hurricane Junior Golf Tour events as a junior golfer.
Martin has had impressive performances on the amateur stage as well, finishing in the top 120 at the 2020 North South Junior Amateur. She finished second at the 2019 Kentucky Junior Am and third in the 2020 event.
“We’re really excited to have an excellent in-state golfer like Faith join our program,” Gary said in a news release. “She will be graduating early and joining the squad in January, so she’ll be able to learn from our veterans and upperclassmen before hitting the course for us in August. She has tremendous talent and she’s a great addition to our program.”
Craig is one of the best female junior golfers in the state of Georgia, having won Blitz Sports Golfer of the Year in each of her high school seasons thus far (2018, 2019, 2020). The White County High School golfer won the 4A state championship in 2018 and finished as the runner-up in 2019.
She was awarded the 2016 Triple A Award, which goes to a student-athlete who represents the best in athletics, attitude and academics.
Craig has recorded numerous top finishes at American Junior Golf Association events as well as amateur events throughout the southeast.
