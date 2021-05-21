The Western Kentucky men's basketball team added a commitment Friday.
Maryland transfer Jairus Hamilton announced his commitment to the Hilltoppers via Instagram.
"Survived my worst days, only up from here," Hamilton wrote in a caption of a graphic of himself in a WKU uniform.
Hamilton's commitment was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
Hamilton, a 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward, spent last season with Maryland, where he appeared in all 31 of the team's games as a junior with five starts. He averaged 6.5 points on 44.9% shooting from the field and 43% shooting from 3-point range. He brought down 2.4 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game.
He spent the two seasons before that at Boston College, where as a sophomore he appeared in 24 games and started 20. He averaged 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game in 2019-20. As a freshman in 2018-19, Hamilton appeared in 30 games with eight starts and averaged 5.6 points and 4.0 rebounds.
The Charlotte, N.C., native was a four-star recruit out of Cannon School (N.C.), where he finished his career second on the program's all-time scoring list with 2,574 points in three varsity seasons. He was a top-100 recruit, ranking as the 58th-best player in the country in the ESPN100, the 75th-best recruit by 247Sports and the 90th-best by Rivals.