Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Michael Mathison (4) scores a touchdown during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky. (Daily News photo by Joe Imel/jimel@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Michael Mathison (4) celebrates scoring a touchdown with running back Kye Robichaux (8) in the Tops’ 34-27 loss to Troy at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Troy safety TJ Harris (8) tackles Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Michael Mathison (4) as he runs the ball in the Tops’ 34-27 loss to Troy at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Michael Mathison (4) runs the ball down field as Troy safety TJ Harris (8) tries to tackle him in the Tops’ 34-27 loss to Troy at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Michael Mathison (4) runs the ball for a touchdown in the Tops’ 34-27 loss to Troy at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky’s offensive staff knew it was only a matter of time until Michael Mathison emerged.
After four solid games with the Hilltoppers after transferring from Akron in the offseason, the receiver did.
Mathison posted his best game yet for WKU in last Saturday’s 34-27 loss to Troy at Houchens-Smith Stadium, and is hoping to keep that rolling into this Saturday’s game against UTSA at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
“He’s extremely important. I’ve been saying all along it’s just a waiting game with him because he’s another one of those guys,” WKU co-offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “He’s quiet, he does his work, he does it well, very, very, very minimal busts – hardly ever. I knew it was just a waiting game until he erupted and came on the scene and now everybody knows about Mike Mathison. What does he add? He’s just a whole other weapon that other teams have to worry about.”
Western Kentucky receiver Michael Mathison talks about the Hilltoppers' upcoming game against UTSA.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound junior had nine receptions on 10 targets for 160 yards and a touchdown against the Trojans – all season highs for him. His touchdown reception was a 34-yard scoring play from Austin Reed, who threw for 406 yards and three scores on 39-of-57 passing with an interception in the game.
Daewood Davis added 122 yards and a touchdown on 12 receptions. Nine different WKU players caught passes in the loss.
“He’s a really special player and he’s been out there making some plays recently the last couple of weeks and he’s slowly starting to put more out on the field. Thankfully we were able to get him the ball a lot more and he was able to make plays,” Reed said after the game. “That’s just kind of how our offense is – one guy’s going to have a really good game. I imagine Daewood also had a large amount of yards and obviously Malachi (Corley) had the game he had last week, and this time it was Mike."
Mathison’s production in WKU’s offense has increased each of the last three games.
At Indiana, he had six receptions for 36 yards and against FIU he had seven receptions for 48 yards. He had four catches for 21 yards in the opener against Austin Peay and one for 7 yards the following week at Hawaii.
He has 28 receptions for 275 yards and a touchdown since transferring from Akron, where he played in 25 games and recorded 1,060 yards and five scores.
“Shoot, I’m a lot more comfortable with play-calling and everything,” he said. “It’s just the opportunity – I got a lot of opportunities Saturday and I just tried to make the most of it.”
Western Kentucky co-offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle talks about the Hilltoppers upcoming game against UTSA.
Through five games, he’s caught the second-most passes on the team – Davis has 34 receptions – and has the third-most receiving yards – Davis has 476 and Corley has 298. Fifteen different Hilltoppers have at least one reception this season for an offense that ranks first in Conference USA with 43.4 points per game and second in passing at 353.2 yards per game.
“We’ve got a lot of guys from – shoot – me, Mali, Jaylen (Hall), Daewood, that are all capable of making plays,” Mathison said. “That’s a good problem to have – there’s a lot of guys and only one ball.”
WKU will face another tough opponent Saturday in UTSA.
The Roadrunners are the only team in the league with more passing yards per game – 365.8 – than WKU, and they’re averaging 38.6 points. Defensively, UTSA has allowed 34 points per game and 438 yards per game – 253.6 of which come through the air per game. The Roadrunners were picked to win the league this year, after beating WKU in the championship last year.
“Those guys – I don’t know that I’ve ever said this – they make football look really smooth, both offensively and defensively. They’re that well-coached and they’re that detail oriented that they make football look really smooth,” Arbuckle said. “They fly around, they’ll hit you, but they make it look so easy on both sides of the ball, just in my opinion. We’ve got to be ready. We’ve got to match their attention to detail, we’ve got to match their physicality, if not bring it more.”
WKU’s offense soared in two meetings with the Roadrunners last year, but the Hilltoppers were still unable to come up with a win.
Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton talks Monday about his team's upcoming game at UTSA.
In an Oct. 9 meeting in Bowling Green, WKU fell 52-46 and finished with 670 yards of offense – 523 passing behind Bailey Zappe. The Hilltoppers lost 49-41 in the C-USA championship game at the Alamodome, and added another 568 yards of offense – WKU had 577 net passing yards in the defeat.
While Mathison wasn’t with the program for those games, he’s hoping to help his teammates that were pick up a win over the Roadrunners this time around.
“I know it means a lot to them since they got them twice last year – one in the regular season and in the championship game – so it’s kind of like a get back, revenge tour, so got to get that one for the guys,” he said.
